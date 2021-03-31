No other Sabra products are affected by the recall, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration announced

Sabra Recalls Over 2,000 Cases of Its Hummus Due to Possible Salmonella Contamination

Sabra has issued a recall on its popular hummus due to potential salmonella contamination, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration said.

In a statement issued by the FDA Monday, Sabra Dipping Company, LLC announced that it is voluntarily recalling approximately 2,100 cases of its 10 oz. Classic Hummus after a routine screening revealed possible contamination.

The recall is limited to tubs produced on Feb. 10 between 6 p.m. and midnight with a "best before" date of April 26. As the product is over halfway through its shelf life, the FDA said it is "unlikely" consumers will find the recalled product in stores.

The recalled products were distributed in 16 states, including, Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Florida, Indiana, Mississippi, Maine, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, New Jersey, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.

No other Sabra products are affected by the recall, and no illnesses or consumer complaints have been reported, the FDA said.

Customers who have purchased the product are encouraged to return it to their place of purchase or visit the Sabra recall website for a full refund.

Most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps 6 hours to 6 days after being exposed to the bacteria, according to the CDC.

The illness typically lasts 4 to 7 days, and most people recover without treatment. Children ages 5 or younger, adults 65 years and older, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness.

