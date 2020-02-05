Sabra Is Finally Releasing Chocolate Hummus Just in Time for Valentine's Day

Image zoom Sabra

You’ve probably heard that chocolate hummus exists by this point. The first widely sold versions of the savory-sweet snack debuted in 2018 and received tons of mixed reactions. But one big hummus company has noticeably stayed out of the competition — until now.

Yes, Sabra Hummus is finally adding a chocolate hummus to their line-up, PEOPLE can reveal exclusively.

The company’s new Dark Chocolate Dessert Dip & Spread will be released in honor of Valentine’s Day. It features a rich, chocolate taste that’s made with cooked chickpeas, soybean oil, cocoa, sea salt, and vanilla extract, among others. Unlike Sabra’s other hummus flavors, the new plant-based chocolate dip does not contain tahini (ground sesame).

Still, the dessert hummus pairs perfectly with both sweet and savory snacks, ranging from strawberries and bananas to pita chips, pretzels, and churros. Basically, if you’re bringing this snack to the table on Feb. 14, you’ll have quite a few options to choose from.

“Valentine’s Day is a celebration of romance and connections and we’ve learned that 54% of Americans believe that eating well is a top way to improve relationships,” said CMO of Sabra Jason Levine. “To give Americans a start to healthy romance this Valentine’s Day, we’re thrilled to bring another exceptional product to market. We think you’ll fall in love.”

Each container includes about eight servings at only 80 calories each. It’s also vegan, vegetarian, non-GMO, kosher, and gluten-free.

The new product made a quick appearance in the hummus company’s Super Bowl ad, which featured 19 different celebrities, including notorious Real Housewives of New Jersey rivals Teresa Giudice and Caroline Manzo, multiple up-and-coming Tik Tok stars, and even the Spice Girls’ Mel B.

Despite the chocolate dip’s relatively minor presence in the commercial, fans immediately spotted the container and took to Twitter to voice their thoughts. “Thinking about sabra chocolate dessert hummus,” wrote one user, while another asked, “When is the chocolate hummus rolling out to Los Angeles?“

Others were cautiously optimistic, tweeting, “That #Sabra

Hummus commercial showed Chocolate Hummus. I might just have to try it.”

“Chocolate hummus… I’m skeptical. @Sabra,” added another.

Sabra

Regardless of whether you’ve tried it before, you’ll have the chance to do so in only a matter of days. The product is rolling out to retailers this week and will be available nationally soon after. It will also be available on Amazon beginning in March.