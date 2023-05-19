Ryan Seacrest Reveals His Healthy Morning Routine Since Leaving 'Live' : It's 'Been Life Changing' (Exclusive)

Gone are the days of bicoastal living for Ryan Seacrest!

The American Idol host — who in addition to his Idol duties co-hosted Live for six years with Kelly Ripa before leaving the show on April 14 — tells PEOPLE what his morning routine looks like now, and how his life has changed since he exited the syndicated ABC daytime series.

"One of the things that I've done in the last two months is I've slept in the same time zone. I have not done that over a period of two weeks in six years," says Seacrest, 48, while promoting his new multi-year partnership with Health-Ade Kombucha.

Seacrest famously flew back and forth between New York and California weekly to film the shows. "So just being on the same side of the country for an extended period of time has been life changing," he adds.

In addition to getting a good night sleep, he said that he's been enjoying his leisurely mornings living in Los Angeles compared to N.Y.C.

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. ABC/Jeff Neira

"I don't have to get out the door quite as fast onto the streets of Manhattan to get to the show in New York," he says. "So that's been a little bit of a change of pace."

While Seacrest clarified that he "doesn't harvest" his own coffee beans, per se — like he joked about on his first appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark — he does brew up a fresh cup to kick start his day.

"I do get up in the morning, put on my UGG slippers and I go grab my coffee beans and I make my coffee," Seacrest says. Prior to that cup of coffee, the broadcaster takes a sip of something less common as a morning beverage.

"I have a shot of olive oil in the morning before my coffee every day," reveals Seacrest. "I find that that actually helps with weight loss and helps with your inflammation, helps with all the different systems in your body."

Jeff Neira via Getty

Seacrest maintains a healthy diet throughout the day by eating a Mediterranean diet filled with "vegetables, fish, and salad."

"It speaks to me because it's fun. You look forward to it. It's fresh things, it's simple cooking," he says of the Mediterranean diet. "It's really just eating smart foods — simple — but you like it."

"I don't eat a ton of meat," he adds. "I eat it if I'm in a great restaurant and there's something signature and special from the chef, or if I'm traveling and it's a thing you got to have. I certainly am not that hard on myself, but I try on a normal basis to stick to the Mediterranean diet."

WABC

Even with Live off his plate, Seacrest is still the ultimate on-air personality. He juggles KIIS-FM's On Air With Ryan Seacrest, the syndicated radio countdown American Top 40, American Idol season 21, and 18 editions (and counting) of Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve.

Seems like a lot, but Seacrest says "having one less daily obligation opens up so much brain space, whether it opens up time or not."

"My morning show is early, so I still go to bed early," he adds of his On Air With Ryan Seacrest duties.

And now, Seacrest is adding another venture into the mix with his new multi-year partnership with Health-Ade, the makers of bubbly beverages that support a healthy gut. The media mogul was a fan of the brand, known for its kombucha, prior to the partnership.

"A friend of mine introduced me to it years ago, and I tasted it and then I started to read about the health benefits and the probiotics in it," he says. "It's something I like to drink and it tastes good, and it makes me sort of look forward to something refreshing, especially on a hot day."