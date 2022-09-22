Ryan Reynolds Puts Visitors to Work at His New Aviation Gin Distillery — Watch

Ryan Reynolds' Aviation American Gin has opened a Visitor Center where tourists might get a very intimate view of the distilling process.

Co-owner Reynolds, 45, made a video introducing the tour, which takes place at the distillery in Portland, Oregon. In typical Reynolds fashion, it contains layers of jokes.

"Other distillery tours keep their visitors behind glass, but at Aviation, we know that people truly learn by doing," deadpans the Deadpool actor as he conscripts tourists into doing manual labor throughout the distillery, offering them safety equipment as he sends them to their tasks.

Aviation Gin

Reynolds also says in the video that he expects guests to be more knowledgeable than his employees by the end of the tour. The hilarious video ends with the disclaimer: "No labor actually required."

The tour also gives visitors full access to the actor's office, which doubles as an escape room that requires guests to solve a series of puzzles and identify various Easter eggs to get out.

"About three years ago, we set out to create a one-of-a-kind distillery and tasting experience to give people the opportunity to get a look at how we make the world's greatest spirit — Aviation American Gin, that is. We're thrilled to announce that the Aviation American Gin Distillery is officially open for business in Portland, Oregon and everyone (21 years and older) is welcome," said Reynolds in a media release. "If a grown-up theme park and a bartender fell in love and produced offspring, it would be this gin factory."

Aviation Gin

The state-of-the-art, nearly 33,000 sq. ft. facility helmed by industry veteran and Distillery Director, Hollie Stephenson, features an intimate tasting room, exceptional draft cocktail bar and gift shop. The tours will be held in intimate groups of no more than 12 visitors and will cost $28 per person, which includes a guided tasting.

Guests are invited to enjoy the distillery at their leisure and those who are visiting the bar can sip on cocktails and tasting flights (limited to 2.5 oz per day) without participating in the full tour.

The distillery will be serving six draft cocktails that will rotate seasonally, starting with Ryan's Nitro Negroni, Fizzy Bees Knees, Grapefruit Collins, Aviation G&T, Saturn, and the Flora Dora. A straight tasting of Aviation American Gin will also be available to purchase for $5. Guests must be 21+ with a valid ID to sample or purchase cocktails.

Reynolds is known to insert his humor into his Aviation Gin commercials. In March, he spoofed an airline safety video to celebrate the news that British Airways travelers can now enjoy Aviation Gin cocktails while in-flight and in their lounges in the U.S. and U.K. For Mother's Day, he poked some good old-fashioned fun at his mom, Tammy Reynolds, in a video as the two made a "Mother's Ruin Punch."