Ryan Reynolds Jokes 'Non-Celebrities Frighten Me' in Hilarious New Aviation Gin Ad

Leave it to Ryan Reynolds to make a liquor ad funny.

After the actor announced in February that he has bought Aviation Gin, he has become the new face of the booze and has since been creating hilarious advertisements for all to see.

In his newest commercial, Reynolds jokingly describes the process of making the gin.

“You know, people come up to me all the time and they say what makes Aviation Gin so delicious?” Reynolds says. “Most of the time I run away because non-celebrities frighten me, but here is the answer.”

He then says each morning the distillers wake up at 4 a.m. and meditate for four hours before riding scooters down to the grove.

“The citrus fruits are misted using only the tears of Aviation’s owner: me, Ryan Reynolds,” he jokes.

Reynolds, 42, then says the process continues by beating the juniper berries so their flavor is less pungent.

Next, a Unitarian pastor ordains the bottles which are then “serenaded with the healing music of Sarah McLachlan.”

“Aviation is the best tasting gin in the world. Once I tried it, I knew I wanted to get involved with the company in a big way,” Reynolds said in February. “If you think all gin tastes the same, you’d be mistaken. Aviation is in a completely different league and I couldn’t be prouder to be a part of the company.”

Watch the full ad above.