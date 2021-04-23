Ryan Reynolds Taps Upcoming Jeopardy! Guest Host LeVar Burton to 'Step in' for Him in New Aviation Gin Ad

LeVar Burton is taking hosting gigs by storm!

"Everyone has been saying how great LeVar Burton is so I decided to have him step in for me as spokesperson of Aviation Gin," Reynolds, 44, said in a video announcement.

Burton then appeared on the screen and delivered an effortless commercial as he sat poolside enjoying a gin and tonic.

"The smooth, refreshing taste of Aviation American Gin for an out of this world gin and tonic," the Star Trek alum said before taking a refreshing sip.

Reynolds complimented Burton's delivery and said, "Now that man is a goddamn national treasure. He's probably too good for us."

The Aviation American Gin owner scooped up Burton as a guest spokesperson following the Wednesday announcement from Jeopardy! of its final group of guest hosts for the 37th season, which includes Burton.

"THANK YOU... to all y'all for your passionate support! I am overjoyed, excited, and eager to be guest-hosting Jeopardy!, and will do my utmost best to live up to your faith you in me," Burton wrote on Twitter after the announcement. "YOU MADE A DIFFERENCE! Go ahead and take my word for it, this time."

Reynolds re-tweeted Burton, adding, "This needs to be a permanent gig."

