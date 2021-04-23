Ryan Reynolds Taps Upcoming Jeopardy! Guest Host LeVar Burton to 'Step in' for Him in New Aviation Gin Ad
Ryan Reynolds calls LeVar Burton a "national treasure."
LeVar Burton is taking hosting gigs by storm!
Ryan Reynolds announced Friday that Burton, 64, is the new guest spokesperson for his Aviation American Gin brand.
"Everyone has been saying how great LeVar Burton is so I decided to have him step in for me as spokesperson of Aviation Gin," Reynolds, 44, said in a video announcement.
Burton then appeared on the screen and delivered an effortless commercial as he sat poolside enjoying a gin and tonic.
"The smooth, refreshing taste of Aviation American Gin for an out of this world gin and tonic," the Star Trek alum said before taking a refreshing sip.
Reynolds complimented Burton's delivery and said, "Now that man is a goddamn national treasure. He's probably too good for us."
The Aviation American Gin owner scooped up Burton as a guest spokesperson following the Wednesday announcement from Jeopardy! of its final group of guest hosts for the 37th season, which includes Burton.
"THANK YOU... to all y'all for your passionate support! I am overjoyed, excited, and eager to be guest-hosting Jeopardy!, and will do my utmost best to live up to your faith you in me," Burton wrote on Twitter after the announcement. "YOU MADE A DIFFERENCE! Go ahead and take my word for it, this time."
Reynolds re-tweeted Burton, adding, "This needs to be a permanent gig."
The lineup also includes Good Morning America co-anchors George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts, CNBC journalist (and former Celebrity Jeopardy champion) David Faber and sportscaster Joe Buck.
Following the death of former Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek in November, the televised game show series has featured a rotating lineup of guest hosts as the show looks to find a permanent replacement.
Since Trebek's death, Jeopardy! guest hosts have included former champion Ken Jennings, Katie Couric, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Aaron Rodgers and Anderson Cooper, who began his run on Monday.