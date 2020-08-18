Ryan Reynolds Jokingly Apologizes to Wife Blake Lively After Selling Aviation Gin in a $610 Million Deal

European beverage company Diageo announced on Monday that it has reached an agreement to acquire Aviation American Gin for an estimated $610 million

Ryan Reynolds has a very cheeky response to the recent sale of his Aviation American Gin to European beverage company Diageo as part of a deal worth an estimated $610 million.

In the wake of news of the massive acquisition, the Deadpool star, 43, set up his email at the alcohol brand with a hilarious out of office message in which he apologizes to a long list of people —including wife Blake Lively — for jokingly telling them "to go f— themselves in the last 24 hours" after learning how much money he would make in the sale.

"Thanks for your email. I am currently out of the office but will still be very hard at work selling Aviation Gin. For quite a long time, it seems," his auto-response read.

The actor, who was the creative director and the co-owner of the brand alongside majority owner Davos Brands, will continue to have an ongoing ownership interest with Aviation Gin despite its sale.

"In related news, I just learned what an ‘earn out’ is... And I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize to everyone I told to go f— themselves in the last 24 hours. My lawyers just explained how long it takes to achieve an ‘earn out’... so... turns out I’m not as George Clooney as I thought," the message continued, appearing to reference the $1 billion deal Clooney and Rande Gerber's Casamigos Tequila made with Diageo in 2017.

"The point is, to those listed below, I’m sorry... and I’ll indeed be needing your help in the coming months and years. Thanks in advance!" Reynolds' note concluded, before listing: "Mom, Blake, Peter, Diageo CEO, The Rock, George Clooney, Southern Glazer's, Betty White, TGI Friday's, Baxter, Calisthenics, AMC Theaters, Total Wine, The Number 8, Don Saladino, Darden, The Head of Alfredo Garcia, Soothing Lavender Eye Pillows."

On Monday, Diageo announced that it had reached an agreement to acquire Aviation American Gin along with Astral Tequila, Sombra Mezcal and TYKU Sake through the acquisition of Aviation Gin LLC and Davos Brands LLC.

According to a press release, the deal is an estimated $610 million, which includes an initial payment of $335 million and a further potential consideration of up to $275 million based on the performance of the company over a 10-year period.

“A little over two years ago, I became an owner of Aviation Gin because I love the taste of Aviation more than any other spirit," Reynolds said in a statement. "What I didn’t expect was the sheer creative joy learning a new industry would bring. Growing the brand with my company, Maximum Effort Marketing, has been among the most fulfilling projects I’ve ever been involved with."

He added, "I want to thank Diageo for their incredible team and passion. We’re so excited for the next chapter of Aviation Gin, which, I promise, will require just as little reading."

Reynolds became a co-owner of the American style gin label in 2018. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that year, he encouraged fans to email him at the company after sharing the six-paragraph out of office reply he wrote ahead of Father's Day.

“This is only my 2nd OUT OF OFFICE REPLY,” his message read at the time. “From what I’m told, it should be short, sweet and NEVER overly personal or emotional.”

"Owning a gin company has been one of the great privileges of my life. And while it won’t quite make up for the nonexistent relationship I had with my father, it always warms my heart to see others celebrating paternal relationships which have been built on trust, warmth, and totally natural amounts of eye contact," he said. "While my own father may be long gone, the unspoken tension we shared is alive and well."