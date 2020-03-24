Ryan Reynolds Is Donating 30 Percent of Aviation Gin Proceeds to Out-of-Work Bartenders

Image zoom Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Buy a bottle of Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation Gin and you could be helping a bartender in need during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

On Tuesday, the Deadpool actor announced that he and his spirit company would be donating 30 percent of their online proceeds to the United States Bartender’s Guild throughout May 1 as a part of their new “Tip Your Bartenders” program.

“Until May 1st, for every bottle of Aviation ordered online, we’ll donate 30% of proceeds as a tip to your bartenders – who REALLY miss you btw. Visit http://AviationGin.com/delivered #TipYourBartenders #StayHomeSaveLives,” Reynolds, 43, shared on Twitter.

As cases of COVID-19 continue to escalate across the country, several states have ordered restaurants and bars, and other “non-essential” businesses, to close down in order to keep people at home in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus. This has left many people, including bartenders, without jobs or steady income.

Aviation Gin kicked off their program with a $15,000 donation to the Guild, and is encouraging customers to stay home and purchase the spirit online through any of their major national partners.

This isn’t Reynolds’ first charitable act amid the pandemic. Last week, he and wife Blake Lively donated $1 million to two organizations representing food banks across the United States and Canada.

“Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and love income families,” Reynolds wrote on Instagram and Twitter. “Blake and I are donating $1 million to be split between FEEDING AMERICA and FOOD BANKS CANADA.”

“If you can give, these orgs need out help,” he continued. “Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy. Call someone who’s isolated and might need connection.”

The actor tried to lighten the mood by ending his note with a joke, writing, “(Hugh Jackman‘s # is 1-555-😢-HUGH).”

He also captioned his post, “I think we can all agree, Covid-19 is an asshole,” before urging followers to consider making donationg to Feeding America and/or Food Banks Canada.

