Ryan Reynolds Spoofs In-Flight Safety Video as British Airways Begins Carrying Aviation Gin

British Airways travelers can now enjoy Aviation Gin cocktails while in-flight and in their lounges in the U.S. and U.K.

Aviation American Gin is taking on new heights, and founder Ryan Reynolds is celebrating the best way he knows how: with a laugh.

The 45-year-old actor dropped a hilarious new video on his YouTube channel on Wednesday, spoofing an airline safety video to celebrate the news that British Airways travelers can now enjoy Aviation Gin cocktails while in-flight and in their lounges in the U.S. and U.K.

In the clip, Reynolds' well-documented wit and sarcasm is on full display as Aviation Gin is incorporated more and more into the standard in-flight safety procedures.

"This aircraft is equipped with Aviation Gin," Reynolds says. "Please ensure your seatbelt is fastened whenever drinking it. Spilling even one drop of the world's highest-rated gin will result in you being duct taped to your seat for the remainder of the flight."

"In the event of loss of cabin pressure, Aviation Gin will automatically fall from the panel above your head," he continues. "You're welcome."

By the time the flotation devices are shown — shaped like oversized Aviation Gin bottles, naturally — Reynolds has had enough.

"This is starting to feel reckless," he says. "Let's just stop now. We're going to stop."

Aviation Gin and British Airways' new partnership comes as the airline preps a new route to Portland, Oregon, where Aviation Gin was founded in 2006.

Back in October, British Airways opened up the Aviation Gin bar in their Club Lounge in JFK airport, which also offers Betty Buzz, a line of non-alcoholic mixers from Reynolds' wife Blake Lively.

Aviation Gin — which is infused with two kinds of orange peel and a blend of botanicals like cardamom, coriander, French lavender, anise seed, sarsaparilla, and juniper — will be available on the in-flight menu of long-haul British Airways routes, while short-haul customers will be able to buy it from the on-board Speedbird café.

"Offering our customers a premium experience throughout their journey is important to us," said Tom Stevens, director of brand and customer experience at British Airways, in a statement. "Partnering with Aviation American Gin is another great addition to our on-board service."