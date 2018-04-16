Ryan Poli's Grilled Corn and Fava Bean Succotash

April 16, 2018

The chef of the Catbird Seat in Nashville put his spin on the southern cookout staple.

Ryan Poli’s Grilled Corn & Fava Bean Succotash

½ cup red wine vinegar
1 Tbsp. granulated sugar
2 tsp. kosher salt, divided
1 red onion, thinly sliced
6 ears fresh sweet corn
2 cups fresh shelled fava beans
1 Tbsp. plus 2 tsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided
½ cup sour cream
2 Tbsp. chopped fresh cilantro
1 tsp. lime zest plus 2 Tbsp. fresh juice (from 1 lime)
2 oz. serrano ham, roughly torn
2 jalapeño chiles, minced
¼ tsp. black pepper

1. Whisk vinegar, sugar and 1½ teaspoon salt in a small bowl until dissolved. Place sliced onion in a medium bowl or jar; add vinegar mixture to cover onions. Let stand at room temperature 1 hour.

2. Heat grill to medium high (400° to 450°). Place corn on oiled grates, and grill, uncovered, until lightly charred, about 10 minutes, turning occasionally. Toss fava beans in 2 teaspoons olive oil, and place in a grill basket; grill, uncovered, until beans are lightly charred and smoky, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove corn and fava beans from grill. When cool enough to handle, cut kernels off cobs; discard cobs. Combine corn and beans in a large bowl.

3. Whisk together sour cream, cilantro, lime zest and lime juice in a small bowl.

4. Drain pickled onions, and chop into pieces. Add chopped onions, ham and jalapeños to corn and fava beans. Drizzle with remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil, and add remaining ½ teaspoon salt and black pepper; toss to coat. Drizzle liberally with cilantro cream.

Serves: 6
Active time: 20 minutes
Total time: 1 hour

