Ryan Poli's Grilled Corn and Fava Bean Succotash

The chef of the Catbird Seat in Nashville put his spin on the southern cookout staple.

Ryan Poli’s Grilled Corn & Fava Bean Succotash

½ cup red wine vinegar

1 Tbsp. granulated sugar

2 tsp. kosher salt, divided

1 red onion, thinly sliced

6 ears fresh sweet corn

2 cups fresh shelled fava beans

1 Tbsp. plus 2 tsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided

½ cup sour cream

2 Tbsp. chopped fresh cilantro

1 tsp. lime zest plus 2 Tbsp. fresh juice (from 1 lime)

2 oz. serrano ham, roughly torn

2 jalapeño chiles, minced

¼ tsp. black pepper

1. Whisk vinegar, sugar and 1½ teaspoon salt in a small bowl until dissolved. Place sliced onion in a medium bowl or jar; add vinegar mixture to cover onions. Let stand at room temperature 1 hour.

2. Heat grill to medium high (400° to 450°). Place corn on oiled grates, and grill, uncovered, until lightly charred, about 10 minutes, turning occasionally. Toss fava beans in 2 teaspoons olive oil, and place in a grill basket; grill, uncovered, until beans are lightly charred and smoky, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove corn and fava beans from grill. When cool enough to handle, cut kernels off cobs; discard cobs. Combine corn and beans in a large bowl.

3. Whisk together sour cream, cilantro, lime zest and lime juice in a small bowl.

4. Drain pickled onions, and chop into pieces. Add chopped onions, ham and jalapeños to corn and fava beans. Drizzle with remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil, and add remaining ½ teaspoon salt and black pepper; toss to coat. Drizzle liberally with cilantro cream.

Serves: 6

Active time: 20 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

