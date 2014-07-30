See Ryan Lochte's 10,000-Calorie Meal (and Killer Abs)

Image zoom

Hope he brought his appetite!

Ryan Lochte is already gearing up for the gold in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro — and intense training takes some intense fuel.



The star swimmer Tweeted a picture of enough food to rack up 10,000 calories — and it appears to be a single meal!

“#Streamlining in preparation for my 10,000 calories. Let’s see your best pose. @swimtoday #funnestsport,” Lochte captioned the photo.

Lochte turns 30 on Aug. 3, and his calorie-fest (which looks like it contains chicken, asparagus and carbs) is a far cry from the 3,000 calories a day that an active American male the same age should consume, according to the USDA Center for Nutrition Policy and Promotion. Although, there’s active and then there’s active, and Lochte is definitely the latter.

And the hefty meal plan certainly seems to be working — the Olympic gold medalist recently beat rival Michael Phelps in the 100-meter butterfly.

—Michelle Ward

