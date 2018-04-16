Ruth Rogers' Spaghetti with Lemon and Basil

The chef and author of River Cafe London serves up a deliciously quick dinner from her new cookbook.

Ruth Rogers’ Spaghetti with Lemon & Basil

½ lb. uncooked spaghetti

2/3 cup olive oil

1 tsp. lemon zest, plus ½ cup fresh juice (from 3 lemons), divided

5 oz. Parmesan cheese, finely grated (about 31/3 cups)

¼ tsp. finely ground sea salt

¼ tsp. black pepper

½ cup chopped fresh basil

1. Bring a large pot of generously salted water to a boil over high heat. Add spaghetti, and cook until al dente, 9 to 11 minutes. Drain spaghetti, reserving ¼ cup cooking water. Return drained spaghetti to pot; cover and set aside.

2. Whisk together oil, lemon juice and reserved ¼ cup cooking water in a medium bowl; add cheese, and stir until mixture is thick and creamy. Stir in salt and pepper.

3. Add lemon sauce to spaghetti in pot; toss until pasta is evenly coated with sauce. Stir in basil and lemon zest; serve immediately.

Serves: 6

Active time: 10 minutes

Total time: 15 minutes

Want the ultimate dish on the latest celebrity food news, plus exclusive recipes, videos and more? Click here to subscribe to the People Food newsletter.