Rum Heiress Hilda Bacardi's Daughter Erica Marries in Epic Wedding at Walt Disney World: See All the Photos!

Erica Vazquez-Bacardi, the daughter of rum heiress Hilda Maria Bacardi, married her fiancé Joey Depriest-Capparelli on Saturday in an epic wedding at the Four Seasons Resort at Walt Disney World.

The bride's mother Hilda, who hosted the affair, is from the 5th generation of the Bacardi rum spirits family.

Celebrity wedding and events planner David Tutera designed the 300-guest, three-day celebration and transformed the resort's Palm Ballroom into a "whimsical, magical and beautiful forest" for the bride and groom's dream "I dos," he tells PEOPLE.

The perimeter of the grand space was draped with woodland mosses and towering greenery including 6 to 15-foot-tall silver tip fir, maple, oak and olive trees, while a custom winding aisle was created for the bride. Tutera's design team which was lead by Semia Dunne and 20 other designers incorporated hybrid delphiniums, French tulips, and garden roses plus dark, glossy gardenia foliage for an enchanted blend of woodland and formal floral.

Erica Vazquez-Bacardi wedding

An old relic series of stained-glass windows draped in wisteria was custom built for the ceremony backdrop, while more moss, shrubs, plants and flowers trimmed the the aisle and the stage.

Guests arrived to live music by violinists and cellists who incorporated the sounds of nature and trickling water to the underscore to add to the "magical forest" décor, adds Tutera.

Alex Paul Photography

Before the ceremony began, guests took their seats on a mix of sofas, love seats, and velvet-upholstered chairs.

For her walk down the aisle, Erica wore a gown by Galia Lahav. Tutera, who escorted Hilda down the aisle, also officiated the ceremony.

"It is an honor and a sweet and special experience to be part of," says Tutera of his officiating duties. "I am more than happy to take on this esteemed role."

Following the nuptials, guests passed through a set of iron gates into the cocktail reception area for drinks and passed hors d'oeuvres includingbasil hummus tarts with aleppo chili, mini brie with fig jam and marcona almond, baby marble potatoes with sour cream, chives, and black caviar, garlic and herbs jumbo shrimp skewers, beef Wellington with red onion marmalade and silky parmesan mashed potato cones with crispy chicken.

Each event featured a crafted bar menu with variety of cocktails including different Bacardi-owned liquors as a nod to the family's brand including an old Cuban featuring Bacardi 8, a lavender martini with Grey Goose, and a spicy margarita made with Patron Reposado.

David Tutera with Hilda Bacardi and Joey Toth. Alex Paul Photography

The reception took place in the grand ballroom, which was decorated with trees illuminated with speckled lighting and a custom dance floor designed to look like guests were dancing on water.

The newlyweds opted for two styles of dinner service including a traditional plated appetizer and a variety of entree stations that included a pepper crusted beef tenderloin, plus fish and poultry options, all paired with a variety of sides and bread selections.

Erica Vazquez-Bacardi wedding

Later in the evening a lavish spread of flower-cupcakes, macarons and mini desserts were served.

For the wedding cake, executive pastry chef Rabii Saber, who is a twice-nominated James Beard Award semifinalist, created vanilla and chocolate tiers, which incorporated the family's brand with Bacardi 8 Creme Anglaise and D'usse and caramel sauces.

Erica Vazquez-Bacardi wedding

The event was finished off with late-night snacks including truffle mac and cheese bites and mini corn dogs.

Entertainment included performances by Grammy Award-winning hip-hop violinist Miri Ben Ari, as well as Tony and Grammy-nominated Shoshana Bean and DJ Valentina.

Near the end of the evening, cold sparks kicked off a Cirque Performance followed by mirrored dancers and a choreographed dance performance.

Erica Vazquez-Bacardi wedding

"The goal is to shift the energy of others," says Tutera. "Bring a moment of disconnect from everyday life and allow guests to see the beauty, to experience the joy and to head home knowing they have seen and been part of something that may never be created again. Now that is magical."