Ruby Tuesday Is Closing Some Locations Without Giving Workers Advance Notice: Report

Goodbye, Ruby Tuesday.

Like many restaurant chains, Ruby Tuesday has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, but according to a new report by Business Insider, a number of locations are being closed without giving staff members any advance warning.

A number of employees told the outlet that they only found out their restaurant had closed after showing up for work, which was described in the report as a common practice for the chain.

"If a store is shutting down permanently, Ruby Tuesday never, ever, ever, ever gives notice to anyone,” a current employee in Missouri, who's been with the company for 14 years, told Business Insider. "The district manager will call the general manager literally the night before and say, 'Hey, you're being shut down. Tonight is your last day of being open. Don't tell anyone until tomorrow.'"

"My friend worked at one of the ones that closed down during the pandemic, and he walked in to get his check, and there was a sign on the door that said this restaurant is now closed," a server from Philadelphia also told the outlet. "They used to sometimes transfer you to a new location, but they don't do that anymore because other locations are struggling. They put a sign on the door, and you come to work, and you realize you have no job."

Although the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act requires employers with over 100 full-time workers to give employees notification of closures or layoffs at least 60 days in advance, as the outlet noted, this rule does not apply to smaller operations. Additionally, the majority of Ruby Tuesday employees only work part-time.

Neither Ruby Tuesday nor NRD Capital, which acquired the chain in 2017, immediately responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Earlier this week, a local Florida news outlet reported on a sudden Ruby Tuesday location closure at the Port Charlotte Town Center mall.

“We found out when we got here,” a cook told the Port Charlotte Sun, which also published a photo of a sign employees found on the door, which read: “This Ruby Tuesday location is closed. We are sorry for any inconvenience that this may have caused you.”

According to the outlet, another nearby location had also taken employees by surprise with a sudden closure two months earlier.

Back in 2019, WROC reported on a similar closure in Greece, New York, where employees learned of the permanent closure via email.

Like a number of chain restaurants, Ruby Tuesday has closed many of its locations in the United States in recent months.

Earlier this month, Business Insider reported that they had permanently closed 169 restaurants since January, leaving less than 300 locations open.

In an interview published in May, Aziz Hashim, founder and managing partner of NRD Capital, acknowledged that the pandemic had “accelerated” the rate of store closures.

“What might have taken several more years happened much more quickly,” he told Restaurant Business. “We were forced to make decisions overnight.”