This Rubbermaid Storage Container Keeps Pantry Food Fresh 'for Months' at a Time — and It's 43% Off

It's not easy to ruin a bowl of cereal, but there's nothing more disappointing than when you go to eat your favorite brand and discover that humidity has sapped the crunch and flavor right out of your breakfast. To avoid this from happening, a storage container with an airtight lid is needed.

And Amazon shoppers have found a go-to option with the Rubbermaid 18 Cup Space Saving Plastic Storage Container. Thanks to this storage solution with nearly 17,000 five-star ratings, you can keep cereal, pasta, rice, and even dry dog food fresher for longer. You'll be able to recycle the original boxes these products come in while saving cabinet and pantry space — and best of all, it's on sale right now.

The 18-cup container is dishwasher safe and features the brand's tight-fitting lid. Designed with convenience in mind, the bin's clear base makes it easy to identify what's inside, and you'll instantly know when it needs to be replenished. Plus, the fold-back cap maintains its open position so you can pour with one hand, mess-free and the convenient grip makes holding the container easier. And if you need one in a larger size as well, there's a 1.5-gallon container available, too.

Amazon

Buy It! Rubbermaid Space Saving Plastic Storage Container, $8.56 (orig. $14.99); amazon.com

Shoppers have called the Rubbermaid container "durable" and "handy," with one raving that it's an "excellent product that keeps my dry cereal and oatmeal fresh for months." Another shopper wrote, "Perfect solution! I got these for pet food, so I don't have giant bags in the house. I fill these and leave the bags in the garage."

A third five-star reviewer explained that this container is the only one that has kept their cereal from going stale. "I have never had any of these containers that sealed keep the cereal crisp for any length of time, until these…Worth every penny!"

For an easy way to keep your pantry organized and your food fresh, head to Amazon to pick up the Rubbermaid 18 Cup Space Saving Plastic Storage Container while it's 43 percent off.

Amazon

Buy It! Rubbermaid 1.5 Gallon Cereal Keeper Container, $9.18 ($15.99); amazon.com

