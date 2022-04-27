Credit: Amazon
Shoppers Swear These Rubbermaid Containers Keep Produce Fresh for 'Over Two Weeks', and They're on Sale

Food that “used to wilt or turn slimy by the end of the week” now lasts “much longer”
By Carly Kulzer April 27, 2022 09:46 AM
Tired of your produce going to waste after just a few days? Some say the refrigerator's crisper drawers are where fruits and vegetables go to rot since they're out of sight, out of mind. Thankfully, there's an affordable solution to food waste on Amazon. 

More than 2,500 shoppers have left the Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Savers a perfect five-star rating for how well they work — and how they help them save money in the long run. And speaking of saving, several sets are on sale at Amazon for as much as 25 percent off.

These Rubbermaids are different from regular food storage containers in several ways, starting with their ventilated lids. They regulate airflow in the container with the help of a built-in filter that lasts a lifetime and never needs replacing. 

Each container also has a unique base that lifts food away from excess moisture that gathers on the bottom, which keeps it fresh for longer. The BPA-free and dishwasher-safe Rubbermaids can nest within each other when you're not using them, and each lid can fit all containers in its set.

They come in sets of two, three, or four containers with corresponding lids and are available in a variety of sizes. The versatile four-pack shown above includes two medium containers that hold 4.6 and 7.2 cups of food and two larger sizes that fit 11.3 and 18.1 cups.

In their reviews, several shoppers have confirmed that these containers prevent food waste. One said it allowed their food that "used to wilt or turn slimy by the end of the week" last "much longer (over two weeks)." And another five-star reviewer said the produce savers can keep berries fresh for "two weeks or more" — and if you love fresh berries in the summer, you know how crucial this is.  

Add a set of these Rubbermaid food storage containers to your cart while they're on sale for less than $7 apiece and don't let your produce fall victim to the crisper drawer again.

