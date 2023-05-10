These Rubbermaid Food Containers Keep Produce 'Fresh and Crunchy for Weeks' — and a Set Is on Sale for $23

Don't settle for dumping rotten produce into the trash every week. If you're looking for an effective way to keep your fruits and vegetables fresh and vibrant ahead of the summer, keep reading.

The Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Containers use a nifty filtration system to keep contents fresher for longer. They've racked up 3,500 perfect ratings at Amazon and if you act fast, you can snag a set of four on sale for just $23 — that's $6 apiece!

Each lid features Rubbermaid's signature FreshVent technology, which is a built-in filtration system that regulates the flow of oxygen and carbon dioxide to create the optimal environment for your produce to flourish. What's more, the filters are completely low-maintenance, since they don't require replacements or refills; simply snap the lid into place and let science do its thing.

The base of each container is elevated to keep moisture off of produce in a way the drawers of your refrigerator never could. Another perk? The FreshWorks containers are super easy to store since their modular design can nestle into pantries and refrigerators without sacrificing too much space. Plus, they can easily be stacked or nested on top of each other, and are dishwasher-safe.

The set of four includes one large, one medium, and two small containers — and boasts the steepest discount at 32 percent off. You can also score savings on other varieties, like this set of two large containers for 16 percent off, or a large and small pair for 21 percent off.

It's easy to see why these functional containers have been crowned a winner by so many Amazon shoppers. One reviewer raved that the containers prevent fruits like "berries [and] melon chunks" from getting "soggy," while another user said they do an "amazing job" at keeping iceberg lettuce "fresh and crunchy for weeks." A third person even shared that they use the containers for bakery items and found that "bagels [can] last a week."

A final shopper said simply: "I eat a lot of fresh vegetables and fruits, and was wasting money because they would go bad so quickly. These containers are amazing."

Grab the FreshWorks containers by Rubbermaid while they're on sale at Amazon, then fill up your basket at the farmer's market with the freshest finds of the season.

