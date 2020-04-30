These Produce Savers Are Selling Out Everywhere — Here’s Where You Can Still Get Them

If hitting up your local food market is even more time-consuming and stressful than usual, these brilliant food containers might be just what your kitchen needs — but you’ll have to get your hands on them first.

As their name implies, these produce-saving FreshWorks containers from Rubbermaid keep foods crisp and fresh longer than typical storage pieces (we’re talking up to 80 percent longer) helping to reduce waste and make fewer trips to the grocery store, which is especially helpful if you’re trying to #stayhome. The food savers have become so popular that they’re sold out at most retailers, but you can still get a few sizes, including this $25 three-piece set, at Bed Bath and Beyond.

Buy It! Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Saver Six-Piece Set, $24.99; bedbathandbeyond.com

Each container comes with a “CrispTray” that sits at the bottom and props up your fruits and veggies, working to reduce the amount of moisture your food comes in contact with while increasing air circulation. The lid also features a helpful component, the built-in “FreshVent” filter, which prevents rotting by letting out carbon dioxide and preventing oxygen exposure.

The BPA-free storage pieces are dishwasher safe and can be used to hold greens, lettuce, berries, asparagus, peppers, grapes — you name it! Reviewers love the variety of sizes and high-quality materials, but are most impressed by how much longer their foods stay crisp, calling them “well worth it” and the “best investment ever.”

Buy It! Rubbermaid FreshWorks 8.4-Cup Produce Saver, $11.99; bedbathandbeyond.com

If you’re not quite ready to commit to the set, you can opt for the smaller $12 container, however, both options are likely to sell out fast. You may not get another opportunity to snag these produce savers for some time, so if you’re interested in stocking your fridge, be sure to grab the set while it’s still available.

