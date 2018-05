The Most Glamorous Royal Wedding Cakes Through History

The new Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose a simple, floral design for the cake at the intimate evening reception following their wedding at Windsor Castle on Saturday. Claire Ptak of London-based bakery Violet Cakes created the confection made of lemon sponge cake drizzled with elderflower syrup and topped with an Amalfi lemon curd. Ptak and her team of six bakers spent five days baking and icing each tier of the cake in Buckingham Palace, using a total of 200 Amalfi lemons, 500 organic eggs from Suffolk, 20 kgs of butter, 20 kgs of flour, 20 kgs of sugar, and 10 bottles of Sandringham elderflower cordial. The three individual cakes were transported and placed on top of gilt stands from the royal family’s collection and decorated with 150 flowers, including peonies and roses, on site that morning.