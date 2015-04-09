Because the Only Proper Way to Celebrate a New Royal Baby Is with Chocolate-Dipped Strawberries
To say that we’re excited for Prince William and Princess Kate’s new baby is a major understatement.
We’re basically obsessed.
Which is why PEOPLE enlisted the help of JK Denim—the YouTube star behind funny cooking videos like Taylor Swift’s knife-stabbed “Blank Space” cake, Eat You Feelings Pie, and horn-topped Maleficent cupcakes—to create a special dessert for the new royal baby: Cute and colorful, chocolate-dipped strawberries.
And all you need to make these delicious treats? Strawberries, candy melts, these printable stencils and a sweet tooth!
Watch the video above to learn how to make the adorable desserts in your own kitchen.
—Morgan Gibson, @morgangibson