Rosie O'Donnell Shows Off Coconut Cake Tom Cruise Sent Her for the Holidays: 'I Love That Guy'

Cruise sending O'Donnell a holiday gift has become an annual tradition for the two stars

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on December 2, 2022 10:48 PM
Rosie O'Donnell poses at the 2019 Rosie's Theater Kids Fall Gala at The New York Marriott Marquis on November 18, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage); https://www.instagram.com/p/ClrTfCRPuUF/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link rosie Verified my tommy sent me a coconut cake !! i love that guy ❤️🌹💋 #tomcruise
Photo: Bruce Glikas/WireImage; Rosie O’Donnell/Instagram

Rosie O'Donnell is feeling the holiday spirit from Tom Cruise.

The TV personality and producer, 60, shared a photo of the special gift she received from the Top Gun: Maverick star, also 60, which has become an annual tradition between the pals.

"My Tommy sent me a coconut cake!! I love that guy," O'Donnell wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of the mouthwatering dessert.

The Bundt cake with white coconut shavings came in a box decorated with white and beige ribbons and a jeweled reindeer. Cruise sent the gift with a note that reads: "Warmest wishes to you this holiday season."

Cruise has sent gifts to O'Donnell with the exact same decorations and note every year. "Christmas is here when Tommy's gift shows up," she wrote on Instagram in 2020.

O'Donnell opened up about her over two-decade friendship with Cruise on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show last year, explaining why she'll "always love" the Mission: Impossible actor.

"He is the only person who never misses my birthday. In knowing him for 25 years now, he has never missed my birthday or an event in my life," said O'Donnell.

The A League of Their Own actress said she knows "him in the way that I did in that time 25 years ago" and thinks he's a "classy guy" for never forgetting her on her birthday and holidays.

RELATED VIDEO: Rosie O'Donnell Says She Has 'Compassion' for Ellen DeGeneres amid Toxic Workplace Controversy

"A lot of people say to me, it's just his secretary, but I don't believe that," she explained. "I think he knows in early March, 'Oh, it's Rosie's birthday coming up,' and he sends me something. Every single year for 25 years."

Cruise unforgettably showered O'Donnell with hugs and a bouquet of flowers during his appearance on The Rosie O'Donnell Show in 2001 to promote his movie Vanilla Sky. In the same episode, O'Donnell told him: "I enjoy you a lot. I know you know it."

