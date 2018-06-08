Rose McGowan Mourns the Loss of Friend Anthony Bourdain in Teary Video: 'I'm So Mad at You'

Rose McGowan mourned the loss of friend Anthony Bourdain on Friday with a tearful video message urging those considering suicide to seek help, just hours after the celebrity chef and author was found dead of an apparent suicide.

The 44-year-old actress’ words, which she posted to Twitter, also made mention of her friend and Bourdain’s girlfriend, Italian actress Asia Argento.

“To those considering suicide, please don’t,” McGowan said. “Please call for help because it’s a permanent solution to a temporary problem. It’s not forever. And the world will not be better off without you.”

“Oh Asia Argento, you’ve been through so much,” she added. “Anthony, why? Please call a suicide hotline. This will affect people across the globe because Bourdain was international. Please call.”

In the caption to her video, McGowan expressed some of her feelings in frustration.

“Anthony I am so mad at you. You were so loved, the world is not better without you,” she wrote. “I have a message for those considering suicide as a solution to a temporary problem. Please call a hotline. Please reach out. Asia needed you, Anthony. We needed you. Please come back.”

She followed up her words with a tweet sharing phone numbers of suicide hotlines, as well as a photo of Bourdain that said, “Through space and time, Anthony. Your love will find you again.”

Bourdain was found unresponsive in his hotel room in France on Friday morning by close friend and French chef, Eric Ripert — who was in the country with the 61-year-old to film an episode of his award-winning CNN show, Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.

CNN confirmed Bourdain’s death PEOPLE. “It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain,” the network said in a statement. “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

A Strasbourg police spokesperson also confirmed Bourdain’s death to PEOPLE, but would not confirm the cause of death. The manner of death has been classified as a suicide.

Bourdain was one of the most outspoken celebrities about the #MeToo era.

Argento, like McGowan, was one of the dozens of women to accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault and harassment (Weinstein has “unequivocally” denied “any allegations of non-consensual sex”).

The chef showed unwavering support for his girlfriend, and even held a dinner for Argento and fellow Weinstein accusers Rose McGowan and Annabella Sciorra.

“It was an honor to cook for this meeting of the minds,” he said on Twitter, tweeting out a picture of the meal.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “help” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.