This Rosé Company Wants to Pay You $10,000 to Drink Their Wine In a French Chateau

If drinking wine and being photogenic are two of your greatest strengths, we’ve found the perfect job for you.

Rosé All Day, a wine company based in the Languedoc-Roussillon region of France, has put out an “Influencer Casting Call,” hoping to discover the perfect new face for their brand. According to their website, their goal is to “find the perfect influencer who can synergize their already rosé-filled lifestyle to translate to gorgeous content.” Translation: They want someone who loves wine, and looks good drinking it.

The winner will receive $10,000 in cash and a trip to France to create content and stay in the brand’s chateau, never mind a whole lot of bragging rights, wine and new followers. The winner will be expected to create at least one post per month for the subsequent year, using content created during the French vacay.

Ready to sign on the dotted line? First off, to enter the contest, you must be over the age of 21, reside within the continental United States and follow @Rose_All_Day on Instagram. After you’ve gotten those qualifications taken care of, you must post “killer #RoséAllDay content,” during the contest period (June 8, 2019 through September 2, 2019) tagging @Rose_All_Day.

The website says the brand will be looking for “beautiful, bright imagery that shows your love of rosé,” along with “your friends, your events, your pups, and anything unique to showcase why you’re the perfect #RoséAllDay influencer.” While they will be judging first and foremost on the quality of your content and captions, quantity of posts will also matter, so drink up and get the camera ready!

A group of judges will narrow the submitters down to a top five, who will then have one last post to prove why they should be the next Rosé All Day influencer. Could it be you? Check their website for all the nitty gritty details.