YouTube baking personality Rosanna Pansino is on the mend after she was hospitalized with a “major internal infection.”

The star, who is best known for her weekly Nerdy Nummies videos that teach viewers how to make various nerd-themed treats, previously said on Twitter that she’d been suffering a 101.4 degree fever over the weekend, and would seek treatment if she didn’t feel better.

By Sunday, she had checked into Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where she underwent a series of tests and scans.

Pansino, 34, revealed Tuesday that through these tests, doctors discovered an internal infection, and even performed a spinal tap.

“Went to Urgent Care with a crazy fever and intense pain. They said I needed to go to the ER immediately. Did a bunch of tests (including this CT scan 😎) and found I had a major internal infection. We began treatment right away,” she wrote, including a photo of her in a hospital gown undergoing the CT scan.

(2/2) They also performed a Spinal Tap (draining spinal fluid) as I had all the symptoms of life-threatening issues. Thanks to the amazing @CedarsSinai staff for taking care of me. Im on bedrest all week to recover and allow the internal swelling to go down 😷 pic.twitter.com/tgpLKdj7xW — Rosanna Pansino (@RosannaPansino) June 26, 2019

In a follow-up tweet that featured a photo of her giving up a thumbs up from her hospital bed, Pansino explained she would be on bed rest for the rest of the week.

“They also performed a Spinal Tap (draining spinal fluid) as I had all the symptoms of life-threatening issues,” she wrote. “Thanks to the amazing @CedarsSinani staff for taking care of me. Im on bedrest all week to recover and allow the internal swelling to go down 😷.”

The Nerdy Nummies Cookbook author revealed that her illness was sparked by a “rare aggressive bacteria” that could have been lurking on anything she’d touched.

“Hard to pinpoint exactly where since I was on so many sets this week,” she explained. “Doctor said it can happen to anyone but it’s not common.”

Pansino’s eponymous channel has 11.2 million subscribers, and her videos have been viewed more than 2.7 billion times.

The star, who has also amassed 4.3 million Instagram followers, previously appeared on YouTube’s murder-mystery reality web series Escape the Night.

Despite being put on bed rest, the star assured her fans she would still be uploading a video on Wednesday.