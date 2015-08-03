Image zoom

Ronda Rousey is on a roll!



Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s have announced that the UFC fighter will be the newest commercial star for the brand.

The casting is a bit of a departure for the burger chain, which in the past has featured scantily-clad bombshells like Audrina Patridge, Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian and Charlotte McKinney. While Rousey is no stranger to a teeny-bikini — having posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition 2015 — she is definitely one badass babe.

In a nod to the mixed martial arts fighter’s status as the undefeated UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion, Carl’s Jr. tweeted a GIF of the star. “Congrats on another big win, @RondaRousey. Can’t wait to introduce people to your sweet side in 30 days.”

“Aside from a variety of other factors, [Ronda] was chosen because she is loved and respected so much by both men and women. ” a spokesperson for Carl’s Jr. tells PEOPLE.

Rousey, who has appeared in movies such as Entourage, Expendables 3 and Furious 7, has recently made headlines for her body positivity comments after gaining 15 lbs. “At 150 lbs., I feel like I’m at my healthiest and my strongest and my most beautiful,” she told Cosmopolitan.com.

The news comes on the heels of the announcement that Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s first all-natural burger, topped with mushrooms and swiss, will be available nationwide.

