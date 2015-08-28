Image zoom

Who knew a sweet and salty breakfast sandwich could look so hardcore?



That’s the Ronda Rousey effect. The undefeated UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion adds some serious muscle to the latest Carl’s Jr. ad, which features its new breakfast sandwich, which features egg, sausage, cheese and maple syrup stacked between two pieces of cinnamon swirl fresh toast.

In between footage of her fighting in the ring, Rousey, 28, brings the oversize sandwich to her mouth and then shows off her “sweet side” by flashing an adorable smile. (UFC announcer Bruce Buffer is the voice-over for the commercial, which adds a certain level of gravitas.)

In early August, Carl’s Jr. announced it had chosen Rousey to rep its latest breakfast sandwich, telling PEOPLE, “Aside from a variety of other factors, [Ronda] was chosen because she is loved and respected so much by both men and women.”

Rousey, who has acquired some serious pop culture cred by appearing in movies such as Entourage, Expendables 3 and Furious 7, has made headlines for her recent body-positive comments about gaining 15 lbs. — and loving her body even more. “At 150 lbs., I feel like I’m at my healthiest and my strongest and my most beautiful,” she told Cosmopolitan.

