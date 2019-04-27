Romuald Feger's Poached Eggs in Tomato & Feta

Image zoom Victor Protasio

“Adding mint and za’atar elevates this shakshuka,” says the chef at Amaranto, in the Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane.

Romuald Feger’s Poached Egg in Tomato & Feta

3 Tbsp. olive oil

1 large white onion, thinly sliced

1 medium yellow bell pepper, thinly sliced lengthwise

1 medium red bell pepper, thinly sliced lengthwise

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 tsp. kosher salt

¼ tsp. ground cumin

¼ tsp. ground coriander

¼ tsp. crushed red pepper

3 small tomatoes, chopped

¼ cup water

3 Tbsp. chopped fresh cilantro, divided

3 Tbsp. chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley, divided

4 large eggs

2 oz. feta cheese, crumbled (about ½ cup)

Pinch of za’atar (optional)

Sliced red chile (optional)

1. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium. Add onion, yellow and red bell peppers and garlic; sprinkle with kosher salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add cumin, coriander and crushed red pepper; cook, stirring often, 2 minutes. Add tomatoes and water. Reduce heat to medium low, and simmer, stirring occasionally, until mixture is reduced but not dry, about 10 minutes. Stir in half of the chopped cilantro and half of the parsley.

2. Make 4 wells in sauce, and crack 1 egg into each one. Increase heat to medium. Cover and cook until egg whites are set, about 3 minutes. Sprinkle with feta, remaining cilantro and parsley and, if desired, za’atar and chile slices.

Serves: 2

Active time: 30 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes