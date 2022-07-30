Romain Cornu's Red-Velvet Hot Cocoa Bomb
"I love the fireworks of flavors in this recipe, which tastes like a decadent red velvet cake in hot chocolate form," says the pastry chef for Tao Group Hospitality. "It’s captivating to watch the sphere melt as you pour hot milk on top!"
Credit: Victor Protasio
Ingredients
- ½ cup water
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- ½ cup heavy cream
- ⅓ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ¼ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- 8 oz.s 70% cacao dark chocolate (2 bars), roughly chopped
- ¼ cup peanut butter or chocolate-hazelnut spread (optional)
- 16 oz.s white chocolate (4 bars), roughly chopped
- ½ tablespoon red food coloring gel
- 30 mini marshmallows
- Steamed milk, for serving
Directions
- Step 1Stir together water, sugar, heavy cream and cinnamon in a small saucepan over medium heat; simmer 4 to 5 minutes. Place dark chocolate, cocoa powder and peanut butter, if using, in a medium heatproof bowl; pour hot cream mixture over dark chocolate, stirring until melted and incorporated. Chill 30 minutes until cool and thickened.
- Step 2Place white chocolate in a microwavable bowl, and microwave 30 to 40 seconds on high, stirring every 10 seconds, until smooth. Reserve ¼ cup of melted white chocolate in a small ziplock plastic bag for decorating. Stir red food coloring into remaining white chocolate; return bowl to microwave; heat for 5 seconds, and then stir to prevent chocolate from seizing.
- Step 3Using two (6-cavity) silicone chocolate bomb molds, place 1 to 2 tablespoons of melted red-colored white chocolate into each cavity; use a pastry brush to brush a thin layer up sides of each cavity. Freeze 10 minutes to set. Brush another 1 tablespoon red-colored white chocolate over the first set layer; freeze another 10 minutes until set. Gently remove chocolate shells from molds. Spoon about 1 tablespoon cooled dark chocolate mixture into 6 of the chocolate shells; top with 5 mini marshmallows.
- Step 4Heat an empty plate in the microwave until hot, 2 to 4 minutes. One at a time, place edges of the 6 unfilled shells on plate to slightly melt the rim (reheating plate if needed). Place melted edge of empty shell on top of a filled shell; press together to form a sphere. Repeat with remaining shells. Cut a small hole in the corner of the ziplock bag, drizzle each bomb with white chocolate; chill 5 minutes until set.
- Step 5To serve, place one chocolate sphere into a mug, and pour 1¼ cups steaming milk on top. Stir until sphere breaks open and filling melts into milk.