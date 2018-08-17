The star of Cooking Channel’s Man Fire Food adds sweetness and a touch of heat to his recipe

Roger Mooking’s Grilled Shrimp & Pineapple Skewers

12 peeled raw jumbo shrimp, tail-on (about 12 oz.)

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

1 tsp. finely chopped shallot

1 tsp. fresh lemon zest (from 1 lemon)

½ tsp. ground coriander 3/8 tsp. kosher salt, divided

½ fresh pineapple, peeled and cored, cut into chunks

2 Tbsp. hot chile oil

¼ cup coconut milk, shaken and stirred

1 tsp. honey

Fresh mint leaves

1. Preheat grill to medium (350° to 400°). Pat shrimp dry, and place in a bowl. Add olive oil, garlic, shallot, lemon zest, coriander and ¼ teaspoon salt; toss to combine. Chill 15 minutes.

2. Place pineapple chunks on a large plate. Drizzle with chile oil; flip to evenly coat all sides with oil.

3. Using 4 metal skewers, alternate threading shrimp and pineapple, piercing shrimp on both tail and head side.

4. Place skewers on oiled grill grates, and grill, uncovered, until shrimp is pink and just firm at thickest part and pineapple has grill marks, about 3 minutes per side. Remove from heat, and sprinkle with 1/8 teaspoon salt.

5. Whisk together coconut milk and honey in a small bowl until honey is dissolved. Drizzle over skewers. Garnish with mint leaves.

Serves: 4

Active time: 20 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes