Rodney Scott's Barbecue Pork Ribs
The James Beard Award-winning chef and owner of Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ restaurants shares a crowd favorite, "very easy to follow" recipe from his cookbook Rodney Scott's World of BBQ.
Credit: Jennifer Causey
Ingredients
- ¼ cup Kosher salt
- 2 tablespoons paprika
- 2 tablespoons chili powder
- 2 tablespoons light brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon garlic powder
- 1 tablespoon onion powder
- ¼ cup black pepper, divided
- 4 ½ teaspoons cayenne pepper
- 4 cups distilled white vinegar
- 5 lemon slices
- ½ cup granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper
- 3 (3 1/2-lb.) St. Louis-style pork spareribs, membranes removed
Directions
- Step 1Preheat grill to low (200° to 250°). Stir together salt, paprika, chili powder, brown sugar, garlic powder, onion powder, 2 tablespoons black pepper and 1⁄2 teaspoon cayenne in a bowl. Set aside.
- Step 2Cook vinegar in a small saucepan over medium-high, stirring occasionally, until it reaches 150° on an instant-read thermometer (just before it starts to simmer), about 5 minutes. Add lemon; cook, stirring occasionally, until peels begin to soften, about 10 minutes. Whisk in granulated sugar, crushed red pepper, 2 tablespoons black pepper and 4 teaspoons cayenne. Cook, stirring often, until sugar is dissolved and sauce reaches 190°, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat; set aside to cool completely. Remove and discard lemon.
- Step 3Adjust grill vents as needed to maintain an internal temperature of 200° to 250°. Sprinkle ribs evenly with rub mixture. Place ribs on oiled grates with bone sides facing down and fatty ends toward middle of grill; grill, covered, until bones are caramelized and meat is deep mahogany in color, about 1 hour, 30 minutes.
- Step 4Using a sauce mop or brush, brush ribs generously with 1 3⁄4 cups sauce. Flip ribs over, and brush other side with 1 3⁄4 cups sauce. Continue grilling over very low heat (200° to 250°), covered, until meat is deep mahogany all over, slabs flop easily when lifted and an instant-read thermometer inserted into thickest portion of meat reads 195°, about 1 hour, 30 minutes. Serve with remaining sauce.