Cook vinegar in a small saucepan over medium-high, stirring occasionally, until it reaches 150° on an instant-read thermometer (just before it starts to simmer), about 5 minutes. Add lemon; cook, stirring occasionally, until peels begin to soften, about 10 minutes. Whisk in granulated sugar, crushed red pepper, 2 tablespoons black pepper and 4 teaspoons cayenne. Cook, stirring often, until sugar is dissolved and sauce reaches 190°, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat; set aside to cool completely. Remove and discard lemon.