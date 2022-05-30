Rock Drummer Ralph Rolle's Baking Project Finally Hits Stores: 'Passion Has No Expiration Date'

Ralph Rolle – who has performed with artists such as Chic, Nile Rodgers, Sting, and more – released his line of Soul Snacks cookies, hitting shelves at select Walmart stores now

Although fans know Ralph Rolle as the prolific drummer behind Nile Rodgers, Chic and Sting, many fellow musicians simply know him as the "Cookie Man."

Rolle, 62, has long embraced his nickname backstage, first baking cookies for his family, then friends and bandmates, and now, customers around the world.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Inspired by his family's tradition of baking, he started the Soul Snacks Cookie Company in 1996, with flavors like Down Home Double Chocolate and Grampy's Chocolate Peanut Butter. "Cooking – like music – is math, science, and passion," Rolle tells PEOPLE about his homegrown business. "Everything has to add up."

The recipe for success hasn't come easy. Though the ingredients have been passed down through generations since his grandmother began baking in the early 1900s, it took the musician multiple attempts to make the snacks into a nationwide brand.

But now, 26 years later, Rolle's cookies are available at hundreds of Walmart stores across the country for the first time. "We've been selling cookies for a while, but this is a different level," Rolle says. "It's amazing. It's surreal."

The Bronx-born drummer first discovered his passion for music during high school, working with artists like Aretha Franklin, Dolly Parton, Stevie Wonder, and other legends. Yet, Rolle says he's always had a second dream in mind: baking.

Ralph Rolle of the Soul Snacks Cookie Company Ralph Rolle | Credit: Erskine Isaac/Courtesy of Double Xxposure Media Relations

Rolle's grandmother started teaching him and his cousins how to bake when they were so young they still needed to sit on telephone books to reach the table, eagerly awaiting the first gooey taste. "We'd lick the bowl clean to the point where you didn't have to wash it," he laughs. "Those were probably the most memorable times in my life, so I wanted to take those moments and put them into my own baking."

Rolle first became serious about baking after his mother's death in 1983, picking up where she left off. "Doing what I do, a lot of it is paying homage to her," he says.

The drummer began baking so often that Rolle's bandmates began to expect him to bring cookies to practice as much as they expected him to bring his drums.

"Everybody knows I'm the silliest person in the band. I always have been," he says, recalling open mic nights in the '90s where he first started selling his cookies side stage to make some extra money. "I printed the label on paper, used school glue to put it on a brown paper bag, and closed the bag with Scotch Tape" he says.

The homemade package came with six cookies for $5, and soon word got out when fans got a taste after his shows.

Ralph Rolle of the Soul Snacks Cookie Company Ralph Rolle | Credit: Erskine Isaac/Courtesy of Double Xxposure Media Relations

Rolle began spending more and more time baking inside his apartment in the Bronx, making cookies one rack at a time as each order came in by phone. "The bug had bit me," he says.

Meanwhile, "things were booming" for his music career: Rolle landed a gig drumming on NBC's It's Showtime at the Apollo (which he continued for 12 seasons), got a job as musical director for The Caroline Rhea Show and began performing with a growing number of popular artists: Bono, Elvis Costello, Mary J. Blige, D'Angelo, John Legend, the list goes on.

Soon, Rolle moved his makeshift operation to a friend's vacant apartment across the street, which he outfitted with a proper kitchen and office space, preparing to take on more orders. "And from there, it went crazy," he says.

In 2000, with music gigs piling up and his first daughter on the way, Soul Snacks took a hiatus — but the desire to bake never went away.

"I tell people all the time, passion has no expiration date," Rolle says. So, in 2006, the company started up again. By early summer, more than 700 Walmart stores nationwide will have Soul Snacks cookies on their shelves.

While Rolle continues sharing his musical talents around the globe – soon flying to Europe to teach a series of in-person drum classes for Masterclass – the drummer-turned-celebrity baker says he's also looking forward to sharing the warm coziness that comes with each bite of a cookie from his line of sweets.