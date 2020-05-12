Robert Pattinson Attempts to Demonstrate a 'Fast-Food' Pasta Dish for GQ Reporter

The actor attempted to make his unique dish while speaking to Zach Baron for the June/July issue of GQ

Robert Pattinson is trying his hand in the kitchen.

The 33-year-old actor recently spoke to Zach Baron for the June/July issue of GQ, and told the reporter about his novel idea of making a "fast-food" version of pasta.

"[What if] pasta really had the same kind of fast-food credentials as burgers and pizzas?" Pattison told Baron. "I was trying to figure out how to capitalize in this area of the market, and I was trying to think: 'How do you make a pasta which you can hold in your hand?'"

What came next, Baron described as a demonstration he didn't think could be real. "I wish I could tell you whether what I’m about to describe here is a bit, or a piece of performance art, or is in fact sincere—even now, I don’t totally know," the journalist wrote. "I think parts of it are real and parts of it can’t be real."

The Twilight actor began attempting to make the "prototype" of his dish, the Piccolini Cuscino, for Baron over FaceTime.

“All right, so obviously, first things first, you gotta microwave the pasta," Pattinson said as he poured dry penne into a cereal bowl, covered it with water, and placed it in the microwave for eight minutes.

Next, Baron said the actor began layering sugar and cheese on a bed of aluminum foil.

“I found after a lot of experimentation that you really need to congeal everything in an enormous amount of sugar and cheese," Pattinson said. "It really needs a sugar crust.”

As he was layering the two ingredients, the Remember Me star realized he forgot to add the outer layer of "breadcrumbs" which he replaced with "cornflakes" for the call with Baron because he couldn't find breadcrumbs at the corner store.

Once he fixed his mistake, Pattinson added a layer of "red sauce" right as the microwave finished the pasta. After burning himself on the bowl, Pattinson began dumping the pasta onto the sugar, cheese and sauce mixture.

"No idea if it’s cooked or not," he tells Baron of the penne pasta, before adding, “I mean, there’s absolutely no chance this is gonna work. Absolutely none."

He tops the concoction with the top-half of a hamburger bun that he burns the initials of the dish into with a lighter. Finally, Pattinson begins to wrap up pasta-mixture into a ball with the aluminum foil before he asks Baron if he can put foil in the oven.

"I actually knew how to do this before,” Pattinson told the reporter. “I literally did this yesterday. And now it’s just impossible. It’s going to look like I can’t cook at all."

His demonstration ended with a lightning bolt erupting from his "oven/microwave" after he places the ball inside for "probably 10 minutes."