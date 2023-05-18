Robert Irvine Says 'Every Day' with Wife of 11 Years Gail Is 'Special' Because He Travels '345 Days a Year'

"We're very unusual as a couple because we don't spend every day together," he tells PEOPLE in this week's issue while promoting Pure Life's Family Summer Challenge

By
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi headshot
Antonia DeBianchi

Antonia DeBianchi is an Associate Editor, Food & Lifestyle, at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 18, 2023 10:18 AM
Chef Robert Irvine (R) and wife Gail Kim attend "The Hundred-Foot Journey" New York premiere at the Ziegfeld Theater on August 4, 2014 in New York City.
Photo: D Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Robert Irvine is the first to admit he has an "unusual" relationship.

The celebrity chef, 57, spoke with PEOPLE about his 11-year marriage to wife Gail Kim, 46, while promoting Pure Life's Family Summer Challenge, an initiative which encourages families to get outside and try new activities for prizes.

Irvine, who met the retired pro wrestler on Dinner: Impossible, says his work schedule keeps him on the road most of the time.

"I travel 345 days a year," he tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. While a large chunk of that time is spent transforming struggling restaurants on Restaurant: Impossible, 150 days are devoted to helping the military through his nonprofit, the Robert Irvine Foundation.

Irvine and Kim stay connected over FaceTime when they can — but the nature of being in "potentially hazardous situations" aiding service members means they can go long stretches without talking.

"I think it's really important, the communication," he says of their busy schedules. "The communication we give and the clear directions that we have is carried through our marriage. If we don't communicate, it breaks down like a business would. We over-communicate. And she's the better communicator, believe me or not."

A testament to their healthy habits? Irvine says they argue "very little."

"We're very blessed," he adds. "We both have great jobs, great marriage."

When they reunite at home in Florida, they reconnect by relaxing on the couch.

"We watch TV and we snuggle and we talk about her day, her week, her month," he says. "We're very unusual as a couple because we don't spend every day together. So every day we spend together is special."

The chef credits Kim for making their loving relationship work.

"I couldn't do what I do with such a heavy travel schedule without her blessing. Otherwise, I'd never be married, it would never work," he says. "We are like soul mates. I mean, I couldn't tell you any other female that could put up with my life and my schedule, or any other male that could put up with her schedule."

But Irvine, who planned their "most amazing fairytale wedding" in 2012, says he's the "romantic" of the two.

"It is kind of serendipitous how we met on TV and how we've adapted over the years to each other as individuals," he says. "I'm very blessed — probably the most blessed guy on the planet."

For the Pure Life Family Summer Challenge, which runs from May to August, Irvine is encouraging his fans to bond with their own loved ones and use the hashtag #PureLifeSummerChallenge to document the fun. (Visit @PureLifeUS on social media for more info.)

"We want to get families away from phones and TVs and [start] doing things outdoors," he says, "whether that's riding a bike, playing golf or barbecuing."

Related Articles
Bobby Flay Shares the Way He and Girlfriend Christina Pérez ‘Stay Connected’ Amid Busy Schedules
Bobby Flay Says Girlfriend Christina Pérez Is a 'Special Lady' and Talks Their 'Fun Summer' Plans (Exclusive) 
Contestants Christopher, Tucker and Pilar in the 2-hour season finale of NEXT LEVEL CHEF airing Thursday May, 11 (8:00-10:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX.
'Next Level Chef' Crowns a New Winner: 'My Journey Can Be an Inspiration' (Exclusive)
Jock Zonfrillo attends the 2022 AACTA Awards Presented By Foxtel Group at the Hordern on December 07, 2022 in Sydney, Australia.
'MasterChef' 'Australia' Judge Jock Zonfrillo Dead at 46
Guy Fieri (L) and his Wife Lori Fieri attend the ceremony to honor Guy Fieri with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California
Guy Fieri and Lori Fieri's Relationship Timeline
walker hayes. Courtesy of Craig Allen Cooper
Walker Hayes and His Family Experience a Life-Changing Journey to Rwanda: 'An Answered Prayer' (Exclusive)
Tabitha Brown wedding
Tabitha Brown on Her 'Fairytale' 20-Year Celebration with Husband Chance: 'I Got the Happy Ending' (Exclusive)
Next Level Chef
What It's Like Competing on Gordon Ramsay's 'Next Level Chef' — According to a Former PEOPLE Editor!
Ayesha Curry attends the Miu Miu Womenswear S/S 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Palais d'Iena on October 04, 2022 in Paris, France.
Ayesha Curry Says Finding Her Confidence 'Has Definitely Been a Journey'
Kelly Ripa rollout 4/24
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on Marriage, Kids and Co-Hosting 'Live' : 'It's Going to Be Off the Rails!'
Sam Taylor-Johnson and Aaron Taylor-Johnson attend the 75th Locarno Film Festival red carpet on August 03, 2022 in Locarno, Switzerland
Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sam Taylor-Johnson's Relationship Timeline
Deborah Roberts and Al Roker attend the 2022 New York Ballet Spring Gala at David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center on May 05, 2022 in New York City
Al Roker and Deborah Roberts' Relationship Timeline
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 19019 -- Pictured: (l-r) Robert Sieber, Danielle Olivera -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
'Summer House' Star Danielle Olivera and Boyfriend Robert Sieber Break Up After 2 Years Dating
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falcuk attend the premiere of Netflix's "The Politician" at DGA Theater on September 26, 2019 in New York City
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk's Relationship Timeline
Jordin Sparks at the 2023 MusiCares Persons Of The Year Gala held at the Los Angeles Convention Center on February 3, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Jordin Sparks Says She Feels 'Empowered' by Husband Dana Isaiah and 'Inspired' by Whitney Houston
Baltimore Man Wins Tickets to Super Bowl 2023, Gifts Them to His Friend with Stage 4 Cancer
Man Who Won Tickets to the Super Bowl Gives Them to Friend with Stage 4 Cancer for a 'Bit of Joy'
Robin Roberts and Amber Laign attend the Shawn Carter Foundation Gala at Hard Rock Live! in the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on November 16, 2019 in Hollywood, Florida.
Robin Roberts and Amber Laign's Relationship Timeline