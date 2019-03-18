Rob Kardashian's Celebrates His Birthday (Round 2!) with a Festive Shamrock Cake

Rob Kardashian’s 32nd birthday was double the fun this year.

The reality TV family celebrated Rob’s birthday with not one but two parties on Saturday and Sunday, and festive cakes to match the St. Patrick’s Day theme were had at both.

On Saturday, the only Kardashian brother had a get-together “thrown” by his daughter Dream. “Dreamy Dream wanted to throw her daddy a special birthday before she goes to see her mommy,” Khloé wrote on her Instagram story, referring to Rob’s ex Blac Chyna.

There, Dream cut into her dad’s white-and-green cake while wearing a St. Paddy’s Minnie Mouse t-shirt. “She picked out the decorations, created the invite list and everything,” Khloé wrote.

On Sunday, Kim showed off the second set of celebrations on her Instagram story, starting with the shamrock-shaped cake surrounded by gold coins. Though Rob was not in any of the pictures from his party, Kim gave a glimpse at her kids’ on-theme party outfits. North, 5, wore a matching green two-piece with her mom’s Balenciaga heels, while Chicago, 1, had on mini green Yeezy sneakers.

Khloé’s daughter True, 11 months, and Kylie Jenner‘s daughter Stormi, 1, also “got our green on” for the bash, as posted to social media.

Each of the siblings shared heartwarming tributes to their brother on his big day.

“Happy Birthday to my one and only brother Robbie! I was looking through old pictures and all of the amazing memories came up,” wrote Kim. “My best memories though are you as a dad and seeing what an amazing person you have become. I love you beyond 🍀🍀🍀.”

“To my brother, you have the most kind, compassionate and loving heart,” added Kourtney. “You are weirder than anyone I know, with your multiple imaginary friends, most bizarre and amazing sense of humor. To laughing with you endlessly. I could not imagine life without you. Robert my love, Happy Birthday!”