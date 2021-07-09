Ritz Cracker demonstrated how the ridges on their crackers are actually functional

Ritz Shares Mind-Blowing Snack Hack and Reveals What the Edges of the Crackers Are 'Actually For'

Ritz Crackers are more than meets the eye!

The Nabisco-owned company shared a TikTok video revealing what the scalloped edges of the snack are "actually for" and viewers are shocked.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a quick clip, Ritz explained that the crackers aren't just for "aesthetic" and demonstrated how they can cut cheese.

"The more you know," the TikTok video was captioned

Commenters were very skeptical, prompting the cracker brand to respond with some witty replies.

"That's not what they're for. You just made this up," one person wrote to which Ritz responded, "But we're Ritz, we're allowed to."

Another viewer commented, "It won't work they break easy." The cracker brand simply replied, "But it does."

"Lol as you pull the cheese apart with your hands," a skeptic said.

"It loosened it tho," the Nabisco brand shot back.

Another person similarly wrote, "Or just grab the cheese with 2 hands and tear a slice." Ritz agreed, replying, "That works too."

Ritz Crackers Ritz Crackers hack demonstration | Credit: TikTok

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The TikTok clip has over 431,000 likes and over 8,000 comments.