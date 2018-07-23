Ritz Cracker Products Are Being Recalled Over Salmonella Concerns

A number of Ritz Crackers products are voluntarily being recalled after an ingredient used was possibly contaminated with Salmonella.

Mondelēz Global LLC, the company that produces the snacks, announced on Saturday that 16 products—including Ritz Cheese Cracker Sandwiches and Ritz Bitz Cheese—are being pulled from store shelves in the U.S., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands because the whey powder used to make them has a “potential presence” of the infection.

Though no illnesses have been reported in connection with the products, the company is issuing the recall as a precaution, they said in a statement.

“Consumers who have these products should not eat them, and should discard any products they may have,” said Mondelēz Global.

RELATED: CDC Urges ‘Do Not Eat’ Honey Smacks Cereal After Salmonella Outbreak Sickens 100 People

Nabisco

Those with questions or concerns over the recall can contact the company at 1-844-366 -1171.

Want the ultimate dish on the latest celebrity food news, plus exclusive recipes, videos and more? Click here to subscribe to the People Food newsletter.

“Most persons infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps 12 to 72 hours after infection,” according to the CDC. “The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days, and most persons recover without treatment.”

See the full list of potentially tainted products here.