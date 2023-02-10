Rita Sodi and Jody Williams Share a Flourless Chocolate Cake for Valentine's Day

The chef-owners of New York City hot spot Via Carota, share a recipe that's "easy on the sweetness with a rich, dense texture," says Williams

February 10, 2023
Jody Williams and Rita Sodi, the chef-owners of New York City hot spot Via Carota, share a Valentine's Day recipe that's "easy on the sweetness with a rich, dense texture," says Williams.

This 7-ingredient cake is included in their Via Carota cookbook, which celebrates their Italian restaurant. Both chefs agree that one of the best parts of this recipe is that not only are there very few ingredients, but they are all likely already in your kitchen.

Williams suggests pairing a slice (or two!) of cake with a simple drink: "It's a dessert good enough to drink with a glass of red wine."

Rita Sodi & Jody Williams' Flourless Chocolate Cake

¾ cup (6 oz.) unsalted butter, plus more for the pan

Cocoa or all-purpose flour, for the pan

7 oz. bittersweet chocolate (about 1¼ cups chopped or morsels)

6 large eggs, at room temperature, separated

1 cup granulated sugar, divided

¼ tsp. kosher salt

Powdered sugar, for serving (optional)

1. Preheat oven to 350º. Butter a 9-inch springform pan, and then dust it with cocoa or flour. Tip pan upside down to tap out the excess.

2. Combine chocolate and ¾ cup butter in a heatproof glass or metal bowl; set over a pan of simmering water. Cook, stirring occasionally, until melted and thoroughly blended, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove bowl from heat, and let chocolate cool slightly at room temperature, uncovered, about 15 minutes.

3. Beat together egg yolks and ½ cup of the sugar in a large bowl with an electric mixer on medium speed until pale and thick, 1 to 2 minutes. Clean mixer beaters. In a separate large bowl, beat egg whites on medium speed, gradually adding salt and remaining ½ cup sugar while beating, until stiff peaks form, 3 to 4 minutes. Gently stir melted chocolate into egg yolk mixture. Gently fold whipped egg whites into chocolate mixture, allowing some streaks of egg white to remain.

4. Pour into prepared pan; gently shake pan to settle the batter. Bake in preheated oven until puffed and the surface has formed a crust, 40 to 45 minutes. (Don't bake until cake is completely firm or it will be dry.) Remove cake from oven, and let cool completely on a wire rack before removing from the pan, about 1 hour. Dust with powdered sugar before serving.

Serves: 8
Active time: 25 minutes
Total time: 2 hours, 5 minutes

Quick tip! To cut clean slices, Sodi and Williams recommend running your knife under hot water first. Dry it thoroughly, and then slice while the knife is still warm.

