Rihanna Talks Her Pregnancy Cravings Including Tangerines Sprinkled with Salt

"It has to be with salt and only with salt, because in Barbados we take our fruits to the ocean and soak them," Rihanna told Vogue

One of Rihanna's pregnancy cravings is reminiscent of home.

In Vogue's May cover story, the 34-year-old music superstar, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, revealed that she eats tangerines by the dozen and sprinkles them with salt.

The unique combination is traditional in her home country of Barbados, Rihanna said in the interview.

"It has to be with salt and only with salt, because in Barbados we take our fruits to the ocean and soak them," she told Vogue about eating tangerines. "Trust me, it really is a thing."

But her other craving will resonate with women all over the world. She also raved about her love for chocolate: "I usually hate desserts, but all of a sudden you come close to me with a chocolate-covered donut and you've got my heart forever."

For the interview, Rihanna and Vogue's Chioma Nnadi ate at Caviar Kaspia in Paris. Rihanna recommended Nnadi order the baked potato topped with caviar, a dish she loved before she was expecting.

Rihanna Vogue cover Rihanna covers the May 2022 issue of Vogue | Credit: Annie Leibovitz/Vogue

The Anti singer told the magazine that her baby on the way wasn't exactly planned. She said she and A$AP Rocky, 33, weren't necessarily "planning" the pregnancy, but they "certainly" weren't "planning against it," either.

"I don't know when I ovulate or any of that type of s---. We just had fun," she said. "And then it was just there on the test. I didn't waste any time. I called him inside and showed him. Then I was in the doctor's office the next morning and our journey began."

And while she "always thought" her life "would be marriage first, then a baby," the beauty mogul added, "Who the f--- says it has to be that way? I'm certainly not gonna let that get in the way of me being a mom."

Rihanna revealed last month that she is in her third trimester, telling PEOPLE in February that she's enjoying having fun with fashion as her body changes.

"I'm enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy," the star said. "If I feel a little chubby, it's like, whatever! It's a baby!"

The Fenty Beauty founder also said that style gives her an extra shot of confidence when she needs it.

"Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, 'Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.' But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform," she said. "You put some clothes on, and it's like, when you look good, you feel good. I've heard that for a very long time, but it's true. It really can get you up off that couch and make you feel like a bad bitch."

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky revealed in January that they are expecting their first child together with photos taken in the rapper's neighborhood of Harlem.

Soon after the news broke, a source close to the couple told PEOPLE that the fashion mogul "couldn't be happier" to become a mom and that the couple can't wait to meet their little one.