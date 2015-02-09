Image zoom

Turns out, any pop culture moment can be turned into a cake.



At the 2015 Grammy Awards on Sunday night, Rihanna stepped onto the red carpet with her two-tiered, hot pink Giambattista Valli gown, looking like a beautiful Barbie birthday cake that little girls definitely dream about having at their sixth birthday parties.

Sure enough, the frothy pink gown has inspired chef and author Claire Thomas of The Kitchy Kitchen to create a confection in its likeness. The recreation is on point, from the pink frosting gown and metallic detailing on the bust to Rihanna’s neck tattoos and bun on her head.

This isn’t the first time Thomas has found inspiration in pop culture; her other “Dolly Cakes” include white cakes mimicking the wedding dresses of both Kim Kardashian and Princess Kate.

The best part? Thomas’s recipe isn’t one for just the baking pros — Thomas shared the recipe with PEOPLE!

Rihanna’s Grammy Dress Cake

The Cake

1 ½ boxes cake mix (or 1 1/2 recipes homemade cake batter; I made a chocolate rum cake)

1 doll cake pan

Cooking spray

Flour, for dusting

The Doll

1 fashion doll

Black marker

Small rubber band

Scissors

The Decoration

Powdered Sugar

Red food coloring

Silver sprinkles

Toothpicks

Frosting

1 pastry bag

1 star tip

Sanding sugar, optional

The Frosting

32 oz cream cheese, room temp

16 oz unsalted butter, room temp

6 to 8 cups powdered sugar

Red food Coloring

1. In a mixer with a paddle attachment, blend the cream cheese and butter together until combined, then add the powdered sugar on low speed. Add a bit of food coloring until you reach the desired color. Set aside.

2. Preheat oven to 350°F.

3. Grease and flour the cake pan, then fill with the finished cake batter (it should be ⅔ full). Bake for about 75 minutes, or until a toothpick pulls out clean. Remove from oven, flip the cake onto a cooling rack, and let it cool, with the cake pan still on it, until completely room temp. Remove the cake pan.

4. Meanwhile, prep your doll by coloring her hair, pulling it back, and trimming it. Draw tattoos onto its body, and add any other customizable touches. Paint the bodice by combining powdered sugar, food coloring, and a little water until you reach desired texture, and spread onto the doll using a toothpick. Add the silver sprinkles around the edges. Remove the doll’s legs.

5. Push the doll into the top of the cake, and spread a layer of frosting onto cake, coating everything about a 1/4 inch thick. Add a second layer on just the top half of the dress, also about 1/4 inch thick.

6. Fill the pastry bag with the star tip with frosting, and make tiny stars all over the dress. Finish with sanding sugar if you like.

—Morgan Gibson