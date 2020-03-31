Chef Rick Bayless Launches Initiative to Help Laid-Off Food Workers amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Image zoom Dave Kotinsky/Getty

Chef Rick Bayless is doing his part to help unemployed restaurant workers affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

As many workers in the food industry have been laid off, at least temporarily, while restaurants are transitioning to delivery and take-out models, Bayless has launched an effort to pay these employees in need.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Bayless, 66, has partnered with US Foods to bring in 15 unemployed workers to his original Chicago restaurant, Frontera Grill, to package 30-pound boxes of food, including produce bread and meat, according to the Chicago Tribune.

These boxes will be available for pickup at restaurants throughout the city so that laid-off workers will be able to stock their homes with food.

RELATED: Top Chef Masters’ Rick Bayless Serves Mexican Food for the Obamas

“As soon as restaurants began to shutter, our thoughts immediately turned to getting food to the most vulnerable people in our industry,” Bayless told the Tribune. “This project can touch the lives of many thousands of displaced workers.”

With an anonymous donor's $250K gift, we are: 🚚 buying @USFoods by the truckload

💪 hiring 15 of our laid-off restaurant workers to sort grocery boxes

🤝 distributing groceries to employees at our restaurants

✌️ partnering w. #Chicago chefs to pick up groceries for their staffs pic.twitter.com/jhoqld5eoQ — Rick Bayless (@Rick_Bayless) March 31, 2020

The goal is for these workers to package 800 boxes each week, with the support of a $250,000 anonymous donation to the project.

RELATED: Here Are the Restaurant Chains and Retailers That Are Hiring amid Coronavirus Crisis

“We are honored to be collaborating with Chef Rick Bayless,“ Anthony Kingsley, Local and Sustainable product lead at US Foods told the outlet.

“US Foods has a long-standing commitment to helping our restaurant operators as they support our communities, and that has never been as important as it is today,” Kingsley added.

Bayless isn’t the only celebrity chef helping laid-off employees during this time.

Food Network star Guy Fieri teamed up with the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation last Friday to launch the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund. The campaign associated with the fund will raise money to give one-time $500 grants to impacted workers as soon as April. To donate or apply, go to rerf.us.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.