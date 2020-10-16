Richard Gere is one of Martha Stewart’s many famous neighbors

Richard Gere Called His Neighbor Martha Stewart to Ask for a Cake She Made on Today Segment

Richard Gere is taking full advantage of being neighbors with Martha Stewart.

After seeing Stewart bake her caramel mile high cake on Today earlier this week, the Pretty Woman star called her up to ask for one of his own — and of course Stewart obliged.

The chef and lifestyle guru shared a video of her decorating a cake from her upcoming cookbook, Cake Perfection, on Thursday, captioning the post, "Lightly toasting the delicious meringue ‘frosting’ on my favorite lemon curd layer cake- from our new cookbook, @Cake Perfection Our 97th book!!! The recipes are mouthwatering and the cakes , beautiful !"

She added, "As seen yesterday on @todayshow With @hodakotb and @carsondaly by the way the phone call was from my neighbor @richardgereofficial He is a neighbor and he wanted the chocolate caramel mile high cake- we took it over to him and his family after the show !"

Gere is one of Stewart’s many famous neighbors in the town of Bedford, about 50 miles north of New York City.

“We have the best neighborhood now,” she told PEOPLE in 2017. “Bedford is so much fun because right across the street from me, Daniel Boulud just moved in. He's one of my favorites — I put him in the top five favorite chefs of all time.”

“We're good friends,” she said of Lively. “She came with her kids for Christmas, it was very nice.”