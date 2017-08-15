The Top Chef judge and author of the So Good Cookbook makes a pasta that’s perfect for summer

Richard Blais’ Spaghetti with Broccoli Pesto

3 tbsp. kosher salt, divided

12 oz. uncooked whole-wheat thin spaghetti (or spaghettini)

6 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1½ cups shaved broccoli florets (from 2 heads broccoli)

2 tbsp. minced yellow onion

2 garlic cloves, minced

½ tsp. crushed red pepper

1 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley

¼ cup toasted pine nuts

6 fresh basil leaves

1 tsp. lemon zest plus 2½ tbsp. fresh juice (from 1 lemon)

1 tsp. black pepper

1½ oz. pecorino Romano cheese, grated

1. Bring a large pot of water and 2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon of the salt to a boil over medium-high heat. Add pasta, and cook according to package directions, until al dente. Drain pasta, reserving ½ cup pasta cooking water.

2. Heat a large skillet over medium. Add 2 tablespoons of the oil; swirl to coat. Add shaved florets, onion, garlic and red pepper flakes. Cook, stirring until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add parsley, pine nuts and basil leaves; stir to incorporate.

3. Remove skillet from heat. Add drained pasta, and toss to coat. Add lemon zest, lemon juice, pepper, ¼ cup of the reserved pasta water and remaining 2 teaspoons salt; toss to incorporate. Add remaining ¼ cup pasta water, 1 tablespoon at a time, as needed to reach desired consistency. Sprinkle with cheese, and drizzle with remaining 4 tablespoons oil. Serve hot.

Serves: 4

Active time: 15 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

Tip! To toast the pine nuts, spread them in a small, dry frying pan. Cook the nuts over medium heat, stirring for 2 to 3 minutes until they turn golden brown.