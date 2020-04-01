Watch RHOBH's Dorit Kemsley — Adorably Led by Kids Phoenix and Jagger — Bake Muffins at Home

Welcome to Chef Phoenix’s baking show!

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Dorit Kemsley is handing over the spotlight to 4-year-old daughter Phoenix and 6-year-old son Jagger’s adorable baking show in a video shared exclusively with PEOPLE.

The clip follows the trio as they bake banana chocolate chip oatmeal muffins while social distancing at their Beverly Hills home due to the coronavirus outbreak. (Find the recipe down below.)

“We’re very happy to join Chef Phoenix today with her cooking show,” Kemsley, 43, says as Phoenix poses for the camera. “Now, Phoenix what is your coin phrase? You always say this when you want to get started.”

“Let’s get started!” the three say in unison.

As the two children help prepare the muffin ingredients and mash bananas, Dorit patiently explains each step and divides the work.

“Can I make a suggestion?” Dorit asks Jagger as he mashes a banana. “Put some grace into it, like this.”

“Cooking with kids can be a lot of fun, sometimes messy for sure but I think it’s a really great way for them to use their motor skills, have fun and be creative,” Dorit tells the camera before Jagger pours the mashed bananas in a bowl.

As Dorit mixes the ingredients, Jagger and Phoenix adorably shush their mom.

“I didn’t even understand a word he said,” she says after Jagger whispers in her ear. “Apparently this mixing is a quiet activity. Feel free to talk if you want or mix in silence.”

“No, no because the bad guys,” Phoenix interrupts before shushing Dorit some more.

At the end, the three try the finished product — and the muffins get a stellar review from Jagger!

“It’s the taste of victory!” he says as he grabs a bite.

HEALTHY BANANA CHOCOLATE CHIP OATMEAL MUFFINS RECIPE

3 cups rolled oats or old fashioned oats

2 tablespoons light brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

2 large eggs

1/4 cup honey

1 cup bananas mashed

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 cup milk

1/4 cup coconut oil

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease a muffin pan with nonstick cooking spray.

In a large bowl combine the oats, sugar, cinnamon, salt and baking soda.

In a medium bowl combine eggs, honey, mashed bananas, vanilla, milk and coconut oil.

Add the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients. Stir until combined, do not over mix.

Fold in the chocolate chips.

Scoop batter evenly into prepared muffin tin.

Bake for 30 minutes or until set and the tops are slightly brown.

Allow the muffins to cool in the pan for 10 minutes then remove to cool completely.

