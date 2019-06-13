RHOA's Porsha Williams Calls Out ‘Completely Racist’ LAX Restaurant

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams is calling out an airport restaurant for its alleged racism.

The reality star, 37, accused Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza & Grill at Los Angeles International Airport of being “completely racist” in a tweet shared early Thursday morning.

Williams also claimed the restaurant’s manager threatened to call security on her without cause.

“This restaurant in the LAX airport is completely racist !” she wrote, including a photo of the storefront. “The manager just threaten to call police on me for no reason.”

Williams did not elaborate on the circumstances that led to the incident and could not immediately be reached for comment by PEOPLE, but wrote on Twitter that she had boarded her plane, and would post “the whole story” upon landing.

“On my flight will post the whole story when I land! 😣,” she wrote.

Sammy’s did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Hours before her flight, Williams, who welcomed daughter Pilar Jhena in March, spent time with former Real Housewives of New Jersey star Caroline Manzo.

“This NJ boss is no joke! Gotta love @carolinemanzo 🔥 #ShakeEmUp,” Williams captioned an Instagram post that featured her smiling with the star.

Her airport incident echoes that of other black stars, including Meek Mill, SZA and Sherri Shepherd, who recently took to social media to accuse various retailers of racial profiling.

In February 2018, Shepherd said on Instagram that she and a friend where shopping at a Staples in Los Angeles and were told by a cashier that they would be unable to use the restrooms, as they were broken.

They attempted to use the facilities at a neighboring store, but eventually returned, and were allowed to use the Staples bathrooms by a different employee, who said the restrooms weren’t actually broken, and were open for use.

Shepherd accused cashier Janice Reyes of “racial profiling,” adding that she used foul language throughout the confrontation.

Reyes later sued Shepherd for slander after she was reportedly fired from her job at Staples.

Meanwhile, singer SZA said in April that an employee at a Sephora store in Calabasas, California called security on her to ensure she wasn’t stealing.

“Lmao Sandy Sephora location 614 Calabasas called security to make sure I wasn’t stealing,” she wrote April 30. “We had a long talk. U have a blessed day Sandy.”

The beauty company later closed its stores for one day in order to host a set of “inclusion workshops” for all employees.

Meek Mill, meanwhile, accused the Cosmopolitan Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas of racism in May after he was denied entry into the resort.

“If you come from our culture you should never step foot in the cosmopolitan hotel they just really racist as hell,” the rapper tweeted. “Something really has to be done in Las Vegas what they doing to black people!”

He continued, “They telling black rappers they are banned from properties they own without incident … they just told me I was trespassing and I will be arrested I stepped in that hotel once at a jayz [sic] party without incident!”

The hotel later told PEOPLE in a statement that Mill’s situation was “a matter of security, not race.”