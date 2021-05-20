This High-Tech Toaster Is Going Viral on TikTok Because It Makes Bread 'Exactly the Way You Want It'
Every so often, a fancy appliance comes along on TikTok that stops you in your scrolling. For me, it was the Revolution Touchscreen Toaster. Now, I’m not normally one to marvel over kitchen appliances and gadgets, but it was easy to see where the hype is coming from right away.
At first glance, this is not your average toaster. The Revolution Touchscreen Toaster has a high-tech LED display with touchscreen functionality, which already makes it 100 times cooler than any toaster I’ve ever seen. But that’s not all: The two-slice toaster is also equipped with various settings designed to match certain types of bread, ranging from frozen waffles to bagels, to ensure you’re never left with a burnt or partially frozen toaster pastry, English muffin, or piece of bread ever again.
Buy It! Revolution Cooking R180 Touchscreen Toaster $300 (orig. $400)
“This touchscreen toaster is basically from the future,” TikTok user Teresa Caruso said in her now-viral video of the toaster in action. “It cooks exactly the way you want it, every single time.”
Like every high-tech gadget before it, this toaster runs on an algorithm that determines your exact toasting needs. In addition to selecting the type of bread you’re using, you can choose from a seven-level browning chart featured on the touchscreen that gives you control over the shade and taste, as well as a list to determine whether your bread is frozen, fresh, or being reheated. When the toasting begins, the screen displays a countdown clock so you know exactly when your food will be ready. Beyond its wow-worthy touchscreen, the toaster also uses the brand’s InstaGlo heating system, which includes a proprietary double helix heating element for fast and consistent results.
TikTok isn’t the only place where this innovative appliance is generating buzz. It’s also a favorite among Amazon shoppers, who have left it hundreds of five-star ratings and glowing reviews. “I have to say, this toaster was well worth the investment,” one shopper wrote. “This one beat my old toaster by a mile in terms of how fast it toasts, and it adjusts easily and well to waffles and bagels… I love the 10 second countdown feature so I can get my butter in place and slather it one while the toast is hot.”
Another reviewer couldn’t help but rave over how perfectly balanced their toast was after using the device. “This toaster is a game changer,” the Amazon customer shared. “I don't know how to explain how it does it, but the bread comes out crispy, browned, but still chewy on the inside and full of flavor. The bread isn't dried out, and it's perfect for sandwiches and bagels.”
And according to one impressed shopper, it’s also great for families with varying toast preferences. “I live in a household that appreciates many different breakfast breads charred on various levels,” the reviewer said. “This toaster is perfect for us. Whether we're having English muffins, plain toast, or bagels, there is no guesswork here! If you have picky, independent members of the household, this product gives them all of the options.”
If you’re ready to kick your old toaster to the curb, grab the Revolution Touchscreen Toaster on Amazon today.
Join PEOPLE now through May 21 for an exclusive shopping event. Sign up here for deal text alerts during the 3-day event.