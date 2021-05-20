This High-Tech Toaster Is Going Viral on TikTok Because It Makes Bread 'Exactly the Way You Want It'

Like every high-tech gadget before it, this toaster runs on an algorithm that determines your exact toasting needs. In addition to selecting the type of bread you’re using, you can choose from a seven-level browning chart featured on the touchscreen that gives you control over the shade and taste, as well as a list to determine whether your bread is frozen, fresh, or being reheated. When the toasting begins, the screen displays a countdown clock so you know exactly when your food will be ready. Beyond its wow-worthy touchscreen, the toaster also uses the brand’s InstaGlo heating system, which includes a proprietary double helix heating element for fast and consistent results.