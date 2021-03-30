12 Reusable Kitchen Gadgets from Amazon for a More Sustainable Home — All Under $35

Profile Menu
Join Now
My Account
Follow Us
People is on Community!
Text us for exclusive photos and videos, royal news, and way more.
Text: 212-479-1704
With Earth Day coming soon, now's a great time to think about how to make your home more eco-friendly. One of the best places to start is in the kitchen.
It's the room where you likely use the most paper and plastic products, from wiping down countertops with paper towels to storing food in single-use plastic bags to lining baking sheets with tin foil or parchment paper. Constantly purchasing these disposable essentials is costly to both your wallet and the environment, and that's why it's a good idea to invest in sustainable products. Not only are they designed to help you reduce waste, but they'll also save you money in the long run, and there are tons of affordable options on Amazon.
We scoured the retailer for the best reusable kitchen products based on customer reviews. Each of the items below was chosen based on the number of positive ratings it has received from shoppers. You'll find things like an alternative to paper towels, reusable silicone food storage bags, refillable coffee pods, and more. Adding them to your kitchen is one of the easiest ways to live more sustainably and in turn create a better environment for future generations.
Keep scrolling to shop 12 innovative reusable kitchen products from Amazon.
With more than 16,000 five-star ratings, these TikTok-famous Swedish dishcloths are one of Amazon’s top-rated reusable kitchen products. They’re a great alternative to paper towels and sponges since they can be machine-washed up to 50 times. Made from a biodegradable cellulose material, the cloths are more durable and absorbent for wiping down countertops and cleaning dishes. Grab a pack of 10 Swedish dishcloths on sale for $20.
It’s time to swap your plastic baggies for ones you can use endlessly. Stasher’s reusable bags are made from non-toxic, food-grade silicone that is safe to use in boiling water for sous vide, in the microwave, in the dishwasher, and in the oven up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. That means you’ll never have to throw them out. The bags have airtight pinch seals that help keep food fresh in your fridge, freezer, or pantry. They’re available in various sizes and sold as individuals or bundles. Prices start at $10 for one snack bag and go up to $91 for a set of seven bags.
Dusting furniture, wiping down countertops, or detailing your car is easy (and more eco-friendly) with these microfiber cleaning cloths. Microfiber is actually a better material than cotton for cleaning since it can pick up bacteria and other germs without the use of chemicals. Use the cloths for various cleaning tasks around the house and then toss them in the washer to get them ready for the next. They come in packs of 25 to 150, so you can choose the option that fits your household — a set of 25 starts at just $11.
Replace your regular paper towels with these Kitchen + Home bamboo towels. One roll features 20 perforated heavy-duty bamboo sheets that are stronger, more absorbent, and more durable than conventional paper towels. They’re machine-washable and can be used up to 120 times before they should be discarded, making one roll the equivalent of 60 paper towel rolls. Grab one roll for $9 or get two for $15, which could last you an entire year.
No need to line your baking sheets with tin foil, parchment paper, and cooking spray when you can use these nonstick baking mats from AmazonBasics. Designed from a food-grade silicone that’s oven-safe up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit, they make removing food and cleanup a breeze. With over 30,000 five-star ratings, they’re Amazon’s best-selling baking mats. Add a pack of two to your cart for just $15.
Coffee lovers who use a machine that brews with pods may want to switch to something that’s reusable and refillable, like these cups with over 15,000 five-star ratings. Not only are they better for the environment, but they cost less and make more cups than a bulk pack of pods. While the brand calls them K-cups (which is technically Keurig’s name for its coffee pods), the reusable mesh filters are compatible with the Keurig K250, Keurig 2.0, Keurig K200, Breville, Cuisinart, and Mr. Coffee. Snag a pack of four on sale for just $10.
If you don’t like getting your hands wet while doing the dishes, these reusable silicone gloves may be just the thing you need. They feature soft, dense bristles across the palms and fingers that create bubbles when friction is applied, ultimately eliminating the need for a sponge. They can be used beyond the kitchen to bathe your furry friend or wash your car, too. The $8 Anzoee gloves can be tossed in the dishwasher to clean, so they’re endlessly reusable.
The silicone food savers by Food Huggers are an innovative alternative to zip-top bags, plastic food storage containers, plastic wrap, and wax paper. The handy kitchen gadget stretches to fit securely around sliced fruit, veggies, and other foods, providing an airtight seal that will keep them fresh and reduce plastic consumption. Plus, they won’t take up much space in your drawers since each cap overlaps one another. For $13, you’ll get five circled-shaped food savers in various sizes that can seal tomatoes, cucumbers, lemons, onions, and more.
Skip the plastic and bring these reusable mesh bags to the grocery store for your produce. They’re made from an ultra-fine yet durable polyester mesh that’s BPA-free and 100 percent food contact-safe. According to the product description, “each mesh bag has the potential to eliminate up to 1,000 plastic bags over its lifetime.” Over 18,000 shoppers have given them a five-star rating, and some are calling the bags a “must-have” for fruits and vegetables because it helps them stay fresh longer. They come in a set of 15 with three different sizes and are currently on sale for $11.
Packing snacks and preserving food is easy and more eco-friendly thanks to the Qinline food storage bags. Made from a safe food-grade material, they have a leak-proof and waterproof seal that’ll keep things fresh. Plus, they’ve got a flat lay design that’s ideal for storage. One reusable Qinline bag can save up to 350 or more disposable versions, according to the product description, and the brand recommends hand washing the bags to keep them in the best condition. Shop a pack of 10 — featuring two gallon, four sandwich, and four snack bags — for $15.
When it comes to cleaning your floors, you need to sweep and mop — and the Turbo microfiber cleaning system does both. The mop has a 360-degree rotating head that allows you to easily maneuver around tough-to-reach places. It comes with two microfiber pads that can be washed and reused up to 100 times to save you money and protect the environment. It has racked up over 9,700 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, some of whom say it’s better than name-brand mops. The mop kit is currently on sale for just $34.
These silicone baking cups are the perfect alternative to paper and foil ones. Not only are they safe to put in the freezer, microwave, and oven, but their flexible design makes it easy to pop out cupcakes and muffins (no cooking spray necessary). They’ve racked up over 32,000 five-star ratings from customers who say they’re a kitchen staple for home bakers. A 24-pack of AmazonBasics silicone baking cup costs $12.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.