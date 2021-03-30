12 Reusable Kitchen Gadgets from Amazon for a More Sustainable Home — All Under $35

It’s time to swap your plastic baggies for ones you can use endlessly. Stasher’s reusable bags are made from non-toxic, food-grade silicone that is safe to use in boiling water for sous vide, in the microwave, in the dishwasher, and in the oven up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. That means you’ll never have to throw them out. The bags have airtight pinch seals that help keep food fresh in your fridge, freezer, or pantry. They’re available in various sizes and sold as individuals or bundles. Prices start at $10 for one snack bag and go up to $91 for a set of seven bags.