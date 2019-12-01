Lori Loughlin, Demi Moore & More Attend Harry Morton's Memorial a Week After Restaurateur's Death

Restaurateur Harry Morton was mourned at a memorial in Beverly Hills on Saturday, one week after reportedly suffering a heart attack.

The service, which was conducted by a rabbi and a priest, included speeches from family members and Morton’s friends, according to an insider.

A source tells PEOPLE there was an invitation-only gathering at Morton’s father Peter Morton’s home after the funeral. Guests included Harry’s ex Demi Moore, Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli, actor Stephen Dorff and oil heir Brandon Davis.

Morton, who founded the Pink Taco restaurant chain, died last Saturday at the age of 38, a spokesperson with the Beverly Hills Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE at the time. A source previously said that his younger brother Matthew Morton was the one to find him unresponsive.

On Wednesday, Matthew broke his silence about his brother’s death, writing on Instagram, “On Saturday I lost my big brother. Harry is that rare person who means so much to so many people in so many different ways, but to no one, could he be more meaningful than he has been to his little brother.”

Matthew went on to encourage his followers to reach out to their own siblings, as well as urge other men to check up on their heart health.

Image zoom Harry Morton Billy Farrell/Getty Images

Morton had suffered from a coronary artery disease — which is a narrowing or blockage of the coronary arteries — and a “mildly enlarged heart,” his family spokesperson said in a statement to multiple outlets on Tuesday.

The family added in their statement that family friend and heart surgeon Dr. Kathy Magliato found that Morton “had calcification in three main arteries and suffered sudden cardiac death — an unexpected death caused by loss of heart function.”

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office previously told PEOPLE that though an autopsy was completed on Monday, Harry’s cause of death had officially been deferred pending additional investigation. They have still yet to confirm his official cause of death.

Harry was best known for founding the trendy Mexican restaurant chain Pink Taco. The company — which has locations across the country, including in Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Las Vegas — issued a statement about Harry’s death shortly after the news broke.

“We are saddened by the passing of Harry Morton, the founder and former owner of Pink Taco. Harry was a visionary and restaurateur ahead of his time, and his contributions, both professionally to our brand and personally to those he worked with, were numerous,” the restaurant said in a statement. “Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Morton was romantically linked to numerous Hollywood actresses, including Moore, Lindsay Lohan, Paris Hilton, Britney Spears and Jennifer Aniston.

Lohan, 33, paid tribute to her ex-boyfriend, whom she dated in 2006. “Best friends. Best life,” she wrote on Instagram, along with an archival photo of the two together. Her family members showed support amid the difficult news, including her father Michael Lohan, 59, who commented, “😢❤️ RIP,” and her mother Dina Lohan, 57, who wrote: “🙏🏻So sorry my lil princess 🙏🏻he’s always with you , watching over you baby ❤️.”