Restaurant Owner Surprises Staff with Trip to Disney World: 'They Stuck by Me'

A small business owner is giving back to her employees in a magical way.

Jessica Travis, who owns Toast, a breakfast spot in Hull, Mass., told CBS Boston she "survived COVID because my employees." And for their hard work and dedication, she's giving them a trip to Disney World.

"She treats us like family every day that we come in — treats us like one of her own kids," one employee said in the broadcast interview.

For Travis, the feeling is mutual. "I feel like if you take care of them, they take care of you," she said.

According to CBS Boston, the small business owner opened the restaurant right before the pandemic hit.

"For the last three years, they stuck by me — dedicated themselves just to make Toast what it is today," Travis said. "So I had the idea — what better way to reward them than Universal Studios and Disney World for a week?"

According to the CBS story, Travis revealed the sweet surprise to her staff in a clever way by having them put together a puzzle that said "Surprise we're going to Walt Disney World."

"I was kind of in shock. I thought it was kind of a joke at first," one employee told the outlet.

Not only will the Massachusetts-based staff members enjoy the week-long, all expenses paid trip, but their families will also tag along.

After Travis' mom died, the Toast owner has been waiting to use her inheritance for something meaningful — and bringing her almost 30 employees and families on the trip in May is just that.

Travis said her mom will look down on her proudly. "I was waiting to do something where she could be like 'Now that's what I wanted [it] to be used for.'"

Toast employees told CBS Boston this proves "hard work always pays off" and that this token of kindness proves their boss "really cares for us."

"I think just having a really good team behind you makes all the difference," a Toast worker added.