Renée Zellweger Learns How to Make Her Own Latte Art

Renée Zellweger can add a new role to her resume: barista.

The Bridget Jones’s Diary actress — who is preparing to film the courtroom drama The Whole Truth outside of Boston this month — has been such a frequent visitor to Jaho Coffee and Tea in Salem, Mass., that she stepped behind the counter and learned how to make latte art herself.

“She’s been coming in every day for a latte,” owner Anil Mezini tells PEOPLE. “We do latte art in the coffees we serve. She made a comment about them, and we offered to teach her how to make a design.”

Zellweger, who chose a heart-shape design for her caffeinated creation, showed a knack for creating shapes with the frothy milk. “She did really well, actually,” Mezini says.

The actress seems to be enjoying her time in the picturesque New England town. She’s often spotted at the coffee shop sporting jeans, aviator sunglasses, a black North Face jacket, and her hair tied up in a loose bun. According to employees, Zellweger likes to grab a seat with her plain latte and read on her phone.

“[She is] just normal person, very down to earth and really polite and nice,” says Mezini.

